Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation has officially come full circle, as Sam Darnold was announced as the Panthers’ Week 12 starting QB, per the Panthers’ Twitter account.

The QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold was one of the main talking points during the preseason. Mayfield ultimately won the job, but suffered an early season injury. However, Darnold also got injured early in the season. With presumed third string QB Matt Corral out for the year due to injury, PJ Walker took over QB duties. With Walker now injured, the Panthers had to decide between Mayfield and Darnold once again.

And this time they rolled with Sam Darnold.

Baker Mayfield earned the nod in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens following Walker’s injury. But Carolina tallied just 3 total points in a loss with Mayfield leading the way. He ultimately finished the game with 2 interceptions and no touchdowns. Mayfield’s underwhelming effort led to this Sam Darnold Decision.

Darnold posted over 2,500 passing yards for the Panthers in 2021. He added 9 touchdowns but was picked off 13 times. Sam Darnold’s best season came in 2019 with the New York Jets, when he threw for over 3,000 yards to go along with 19 passing touchdowns.

If Darnold plays well to close out the season, he could earn the 2023 starting job. But right now, the Panthers’ QB situation is extremely uncertain. They will have decisions to make on Mayfield, Darnold, Walker, and Corral for next season.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Carolina at the QB position. For now, they are hopeful Darnold can lead them to a Week 12 win.