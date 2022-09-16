Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).

NFL Week 2 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon LAC @ KC Chiefs Chiefs NYJ @ CLE Browns Browns WSH @ DET Lions Lions TB @ NO Bucs Bucs CAR @ NYG Giants Panthers NE @ PIT Steelers Steelers IND @ JAX Colts Jaguars MIA @ BAL Ravens Dolphins SEA @ SF 49ers 49ers ATL @ LAR Rams Rams CIN @ DAL Bengals Bengals HOU @ DEN Broncos Broncos ARI @ LV Raiders Raiders CHI @ GB Packers Packers TEN @ BUF Bills Bills MIN @ PHI Vikings Eagles Record 9-7 7-9

NFL Week 1 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon BUF @ LAR Rams Rams NO @ ATL Saints Saints SF @ CHI 49ers 49ers PIT @ CIN Bengals Bengals PHI @ DET Eagles Eagles NE @ MIA Dolphins Patriots BAL @ NYJ Ravens Ravens JAX @ WSH Jaguars Jaguars CLE @ CAR Browns Browns IND @ HOU Colts (Tie) Colts (Tie) NYG @ TEN Titans Titans GB @ MIN Packers Vikings KC @ ARI Chiefs Cardinals LV @ LAC Chargers Chargers TB @ DAL Bucs Cowboys DEN @ SEA Broncos Broncos

