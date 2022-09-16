fbpx
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).

Matchup Blake Dillon
LAC @ KC Chiefs Chiefs
NYJ @ CLE Browns Browns
WSH @ DET Lions Lions
TB @ NO Bucs Bucs
CAR @ NYG Giants Panthers
NE @ PIT Steelers Steelers
IND @ JAX Colts Jaguars
MIA @ BAL Ravens Dolphins
SEA @ SF 49ers 49ers
ATL @ LAR Rams Rams
CIN @ DAL Bengals Bengals
HOU @ DEN Broncos Broncos
ARI @ LV Raiders Raiders
CHI @ GB Packers Packers
TEN @ BUF Bills Bills
MIN @ PHI Vikings Eagles
Record 9-7 7-9

Matchup Blake Dillon
BUF @ LAR Rams Rams
NO @ ATL Saints Saints
SF @ CHI 49ers 49ers
PIT @ CIN Bengals Bengals
PHI @ DET Eagles Eagles
NE @ MIA Dolphins Patriots
BAL @ NYJ Ravens Ravens
JAX @ WSH Jaguars Jaguars
CLE @ CAR Browns Browns
IND @ HOU Colts (Tie) Colts (Tie)
NYG @ TEN Titans Titans
GB @ MIN Packers Vikings
KC @ ARI Chiefs Cardinals
LV @ LAC Chargers Chargers
TB @ DAL Bucs Cowboys
DEN @ SEA Broncos Broncos

