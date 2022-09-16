Cowboys get brutal Michael Gallup update ahead of bout with Bengals

Mike McCarthy said Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken. Gallup is dealing with a knee injury and has not progressed to the point of playing. McCarthy revealed the process for his eventual return.

“There is still a process of return to play that he has to finish,” the Cowboys coach said.

Dallas entered the 2022 campaign with lofty expectations. But there is no denying the fact that it has been choppy sailing so far. The Cowboys were beat down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 at home. Quarterback Dak Prescott left that matchup with an injury and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. And now this Michael Gallup news only makes matters worse.

The Cowboys’ defense and rushing attack is going to have to step up in Week 2. The Bengals are fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance and feature no shortage of talent. Joe Burrow and the offense are going to play well. Dallas’ passing game won’t be able to keep up with that of Cincinnati’s. However, the Cowboys could find success if Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard perform well out of the backfield.

Burrow dealt with interception trouble in Week 1 as well. If Dallas can force turnovers, they may be able to succeed despite the absence of Michael Gallup.

There is no question that defeating the Bengals won’t be easy. The Cowboys will to try to avoid falling to 0-2 amid Prescott and Gallup’s injuries.