Steelers make huge TJ Watt move amid pec injury

T.J. Watt’s 2022 season is off to a rough start. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass-rushing extraordinaire suffered a pec injury in the season-opening win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He knew it was bad the moment it happened and now will officially miss a big chunk of the season

The Steelers announced that Watt has been officially placed on the injured reserve, which will sideline him for at least four weeks. It may take him as long as six weeks to get back, though, per NFL Network. Although it thankfully isn’t a season-ending injury, it is unfortunate that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be out for so long.

We have signed LB David Anenih to the 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and placed LB T.J. Watt on the Injured/Reserve List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2022

It was expected that Watt would be sidelined for roughly a month and now it is official, as the IR assignment means he will miss at least four games. David Anenih will take his place on the active roster, the team announced, while Mailk Reed takes Watt’s spot as the starting outside linebacker spot.

Watt started off the 2022 season with six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended, a sack and an interception on Joe Burrow. The Steelers’ defense came to play but couldn’t finish the job. With the team’s best player out for some time, Pittsburgh will be greatly tested.

It will be up to Cameron Hayward and Minkah Fitzpatrick to hold down the fort on the defensive side of the ball while Watt recovers. They should be able to handle the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets but will certainly miss Watt in Week 5 against Josh Allen and the juggernaut Buffalo Bills.