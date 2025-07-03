The Calgary Flames are not quite ready to part ways with Morgan Frost's talents, and it looks like they’ll be sticking together for at least another two seasons. This week, the team wrapped up a two-year contract extension worth $8.75 million with the 26-year-old center, which averages out to about $4.38 million annually.

Frost made his way to Calgary midway through last season as part of a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, which also brought Joel Farabee to Alberta. In exchange, the Flames sent Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, and a bundle of draft picks to Philly. Although Frost’s scoring dropped a little after the trade, he still served in a significant capacity to bolster Calgary’s offensive depth. He was valuable in many other facets of the game.

In his 32 games with the Flames, Frost scored three goals and recorded nine assists. When you add up his time with both teams, he finished the season with 14 goals and 37 points over 81 games. It was the third consecutive year he reached the 35-point benchmark, guaranteeing that he remains a solid middle-six forward with some power-play upside.

Even with the dip in scoring, Frost kept a solid faceoff win percentage and showcased a strong physical game. He recorded 21 blocked shots and delivered 34 hits in limited ice time for Calgary. He’s expected to keep his spot as the third-line center, playing behind veterans Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund.

Frost was drafted 27th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Flyers. He has played 310 games in the NHL, totaling 147 points (53 goals, 94 assists). His best season came in 2023-24 when he had in 81 games 19 goals and 46 points.

A more efficient arrangement can benefit both sides. Frost is starting his seventh NHL season and has a way to go in terms of improvement, while Calgary is receiving a player with varying levels of ability across a multitude of positions without a long-term financial commitment. The contract has Frost lined up as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The extension aligns perfectly with Calgary's off-season approach of reshaping its roster while remaining competitive in the Western Conference. With free agency quiet, in-house signings like Frost's give insight into the Flames' recent contract signings, illustrating its plan to develop players from within as it moves ahead.