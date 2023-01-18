Another season is in the books for THE Ohio State football team. That means it is time to start looking at this 2023 mock NFL draft to see where your favorite Buckeyes are going to end up in the pros next season. In 2022, the NFL drafted just six Ohio State players, which was down from 10 in each of the previous two NFL selection weekends. The 2023 NFL Draft will return the Ohio State-to-NFL pipeline to form, as eight or more players could go over the three-day draft from April 27-29. Below we will look at the top prospects, like quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, all the way down to safety Josh Proctor, and predict where they will begin their NFL careers.

One note on this 2023 Ohio State mock NFL draft is that only the first 23 picks of the first round are currently set. All other spots are approximations based on how teams finished the regular season.

First Round

Indianapolis Colts, No. 4: CJ Stroud, QB

The lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft will determine where CJ Stroud ends up. No matter what happens, though, he won’t drop below No. 5 with the Carolina Panthers. There will likely be some trades at the top of the draft, but in this mock NFL draft, we’ll pick straight up and say that Stroud is the second QB off the board, going to an Indianapolis team desperate for a young signal-caller of the future.

New York Jets, No. 13: Paris Johnson Jr., OT

The Jets need to beef up the offensive line, especially if they bring in a win-now veteran QB this offseason like Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr. No matter who the QB is, they will be better off with Ohio State football product Paris Johnson Jr. in front of them. The 6-foot-6 blocker is NFL-ready now, after allowing just one sack on CJ Stroud all season. This 10-15 range is where Johnson is at now, before the combine, but with his size, athleticism, and leadership traits, don’t be surprised if he jumps in into the top 10 by draft day.

Los Angeles Chargers, No. 21: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

One of the Chargers’ biggest priorities in the 2023 NFL Draft is finding a long-term replacement for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a perfect fit for the Chargers and truly seems like Keenan Allen 2.0. The Buckeyes wideout isn’t the biggest or the fastest, or the best at anything, really. What Jaxon Smith-Njigba does is find a way to get open and catch balls, and the NFL team that looks past the lack of standout measurable will get a future top pass-catcher.

Second Round

Arizona Cardinals, No. 35: Zach Harrison, DE

Zach Harrison will be a borderline first/second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The combine will go a long way to either boosting or sinking his draft stock. Harrison is an athletic marvel, but with just five sacks last season, he’s not quite there yet technique-wise. He’ll test off the charts in the pre-draft process, though, and many teams could see him as the next Chase Young or Bosa brother. In this 2023 Mock NFL Draft, the Cardinals take a second defensive lineman with their second pick and transform their defense in one draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 57: Dawand Jones, OT

The Jaguars need to beef up the protection in front of Trevor Lawrence, who went down 27 times in the pocket this season. The mountainous 6-foot-8, 358-pound right tackle Dawand Jones can be a third swing tackle immediately for the Jags or push for the starting spot on the right side.

Chicago Bears, No. 65: Luke Wypler, OG

Last year’s Bears starting center, Sam Mustipher is a free agent this offseason, so Chicago may need to replace him. Even if he does come back, Luke Wypler had center/guard versatility, so the team should be able to find a place to play in 2023 regardless. No matter what position he plays, Wypler will help fill the Bears’ massive need up front, and fellow Ohio State football alum Justin Fields will love to have him.

Third Round

New York Giants, No. 90: Cameron Brown, CB

The Giants built the lines in the last draft, and now they need to beef up around the edges as far as WR and CB go. Cameron Brown is a bit of a project, but at 6 feet, 192 pounds, he has the size and athletic ability to someday become a top cover corner in the NFL, which pushes him into Day 2 of his Ohio State mock NFL draft.

Cincinnati Bengals, No. 92: Ronnie Hickman, S

The Bengals are in danger of losing star safety Jessie Bates III in free agency, but that is a good thing for Ohio State junior Ronnie Hickman. The DB was a bit if a surprise leaving early, but with the needs of good teams in the secondary, Hillman should land in a good spot like Cincinnati.

Sixth Round

New York Giants, No. 218: Josh Proctor, S

In this Ohio State football mock NFL draft, the G-Men double dip in the Buckeyes secondary and take Josh Proctor three rounds after taking Cameron Brown. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Proctor is a physical player who can jump into the box and play a hybrid linebacker position when needed, which is in vogue in the NFL these days.