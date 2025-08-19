The Dallas Cowboys do not seem too keen on trading Micah Parsons despite his trade request, but if they do, NFL insider Ian Rapoport thinks the Green Bay Packers would be an excellent fit.

Parsons and the Cowboys are still in a standoff over a contract extension, and with each passing day, it would appear likelier that Jerry Jones will try to get everything he can in a trade involving Parsons. And if that day comes, the Packers could be very high on the list.

“I would expect that the Packers would be among the teams interested. And I would say I would expect that the Packers would be among the teams really interested,” Rapoport said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' on Monday. “They have paid Jordan Love, they have a bunch of really good young players…but they have money to spend, and they are really good. So that's the kind of team that I would say if Micah was going to be traded, that he’d be going to because it's like, ‘We need one final piece, this guy is an absolute dog, he's worth all the money, so pay him all the money.' God only knows what [David] Mulugheta would make that contract; it'd be all of it. But it'd be worth it because you'd get Micah Parsons.”

Article Continues Below

Notably, Mulugheta, Parsons' agent, has effectively been ignored by Jones and the Cowboys' front office. Jones has said in the past that he had not contacted Mulugheta because he prefers to negotiate directly with players. This is despite Parsons declaring nearly five months ago that he would not sign any deal in which Mulugheta had not been involved.

Parsons, wherever he signs, is likely to reset the market for defensive players with his next contract. A three-time All-Pro, Parsons is just 26 and sat back while Myles Garrett and then T.J. Watt signed for record-breaking deals worth more than $40 million annually. Parsons' extension is expected to top both Garrett's and Watt's, although Parsons said earlier in the offseason that other players' deals had no bearing on his.

Dallas plays its final game of the preseason on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys open the season on Sept. 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

More NFL News
chase brown and rj harvey fantasy football
Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates At Running Back In 2025Kendall Capps ·
re Harris with sleeping emojis all around the graphic.
Top 5 fantasy football rookie sleepers in 2025Bailey Bassett ·
CJ Stroud with sleeping emojis all over the graphic.
Top 5 fantasy football sleepers at quarterback in 2025Bailey Bassett ·
Trophies of NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year.
2025 NFL season awards predictions: MVP, Rookie of the Year, moreBailey Bassett ·
xavier worthy chiefs, brian thomas jr, fantasy football
Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates At Wide Receiver In 2025Kendall Capps ·
Dalton Kincaid and Brenton Strange with sleeping emojis all around them on the graphic.
Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2025Bailey Bassett ·