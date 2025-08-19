The 2024 NFL season was the perfect example of why insurance is so important in fantasy football. Coming off a season where he went for 2,000 scrimmage yards, Christian McCaffrey was the undisputed No. 1 pick in fantasy football leagues.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey didn't live up to his draft position. Calf and Achilles injuries delayed his debut, and a PCL injury prematurely ended his season once he did return to action.

Fantasy managers who had McCaffrey's backups reaped the rewards, though. Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo had impressive performances when McCaffrey was sidelined. McCaffrey isn't the only example of a star player who misses a lot of time due to injury, though. In fact, the nature of the running back position makes all ball carriers vulnerable to missing time.

There are some great backups who won't make much of an impact on fantasy teams if the starter ahead of them is healthy, but they should step up in a big way if the player ahead of them on the depth chart goes down with an injury. These players are known in the fantasy football community as handcuffs. Which handcuffs should fantasy managers draft ahead of the 2025 season?

5. Nick Chubb/Woody Marks, Texans

Joe Mixon is dealing with a foot/ankle injury that may prevent him from suiting up Week 1. Injuries like this often linger, too, so drafting handcuff options out of the Houston Texans' backfield makes sense. Nick Chubb is second on Houston's depth chart. He has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name, but injuries have sapped him of his athleticism.

Chubb has never been the best player in fantasy football PPR leagues, either, although he is better in standard formats. Perhaps Chubb will have a bounce-back season after two injury-riddled years, but it is more likely that Chubb is washed up. Because of that, Woody Marks is another handcuff option on the Texans.

Marks was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is the future of the running back position in Houston. He may be given a bigger role sooner rather than later, especially if Mixon's injury woes continue.

The problem with selecting Houston running backs this year is that there are a bunch of solid ball carriers on the team, so the Texans may use a by-committee rotation with their ground attack. In addition to Mixon, Chubb, and Marks, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale are on the roster and have experience contributing to fantasy football lineups.

4. Jordan Mason, Vikings

Jordan Mason was arguably the best handcuff running back in 2024, and he could thrive in that role once again, even on a new team. Mason took over for McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers last year. Now he plays for the Minnesota Vikings as the backup to Aaron Jones.

Jones had a resurgence of a season in his first year with the Vikings, but regression can be expected in his age-30 season. If Jones does start to trend in the wrong direction, there are a lot of factors that bode favorably for Mason.

For starters, Kevin O'Connell is a play-calling genius, which would certainly make life easier on the running back. Furthermore, J.J. McCarthy is starting at quarterback this year, and teams usually rely heavily on the running game when they have a first-year starter under center.

Mason had his own fair share of injury issues last season, but when he played, he was one of the best running backs in the league. Mason ran for 100-plus yards in three of the first four games of the season. That kind of hot stretch would likely occur again if he became the starter at any point this season.

3. Rico Dowdle, Panthers

Rico Dowdle was more of a sleeper pick than a handcuff last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliot was on the roster, but it made too much sense that the team would replace him as the bell-cow ball carrier with the younger option. That proved true as Dowdle ended the 2024 season with 1,079 yards, but the Cowboys decided not to retain him anyway.

Instead, Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he will serve as Chuba Hubbard's backup. Reports suggest that the Panthers are excited about what Hubbard will bring to the table this season, but he had been pretty underwhelming each year of his career prior to a breakout campaign last season.

Hubbard failed to impress during an injury-riddled McCaffrey season in 2021, nor a season in which the Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in 2022. He even struggled to separate himself from Miles Sanders in 2023 before he finally surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold last season.

Hubbard was good but not great last year, and Dowdle could cut into his carries share. If Hubbard goes down with an injury, then a huge role would open up for Dowdle.

The Panthers should be much better on offense this year. Bryce Young showed flashes late last season, and the team has drafted a receiver in the first round in each of the last two drafts. They need a balanced attack, though, so there will be an emphasis on the running game in Carolina.

2. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet proved his value as a fantasy football handcuff last season. Kenneth Walker is the Seattle Seahawks' starting running back, but Charbonnet thrived whenever the Seahawks put him in the lineup. Walker missed Weeks 2 and 3, Weeks 14 and 15, and Weeks 17 and 18 last year.

In those games, Charbonnet saw a massive increase in usage and rewarded fantasy managers with productive performances. Charbonnet had six rushing touchdowns over the course of those six games that he started.

Even if Walker stays healthy, Charbonnet may still cut into his snap count. Charbonnet is the better pass catcher, and the Seahawks have to like how consistent he has been when given a chance.

1. Jaylen Wright, Dolphins

What makes De'Von Achane great is his speed and pass-catching ability, but he might not be the best fit for Mike McDaniel's offense. Jaylen Wright has more of the power that Achane lacks, and he could surprisingly take over as the lead back in Miami at some point this season.

Even if Achane keeps producing as a fantasy player because of his efficient running style, there will be plenty of opportunities for Wright to make an impact. Achane struggles in short-yardage situations, so Wright and Ollie Gordon will likely get a lot of the goal-line and short-yardage carries.

Furthermore, fans have seen multiple running backs work in the Dolphins system before as Raheem Mostert was able to produce big numbers despite Achene's presence.

Achane has a history of injury issues, too. He only played in 11 games as a rookie, and the starting running back in Miami is currently dealing with a calf injury.

The Dolphins have a sizable investment in Wright as he was a fourth-round pick in 2024. It seems likely that Wright will have a breakout sophomore campaign. If the undersized Achane can't shake the injury label, Wright will certainly have a big year.