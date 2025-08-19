The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be an exciting one for fantasy football managers, especially at the quarterback position. After careful analysis of performance trends, team situations, and player development trajectories, here are the top five quarterbacks poised for breakout fantasy seasons in 2025.

5. Bryce Young — Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young enters the 2025 fantasy season with a growing buzz after a promising finish to his 2024 campaign. Early struggles and even a benching cast doubt on his potential, but Young emerged as a trustworthy fantasy asset in the latter part of last season. Over the final three games in 2024, Young accumulated 10 total touchdowns without a turnover, an impressive feat last achieved by Drew Brees in 2019.

I continue to be amazed by the skill of Bryce Young… You can’t convince me anybody in the nfl has better throw anticipation than him. Maybe it’s just that he and tmac are dialed on another level but I think Bryce is truly just an alien He literally started his throwing motion… pic.twitter.com/EzyKaTAPPX — brycethe1️⃣ (@moneybryce9) August 9, 2025

Young displayed accuracy, poise, and improved decision-making, finishing second among quarterbacks in fantasy points during that stretch. The Panthers' offensive landscape is improving as well, with rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan added to the group alongside veterans like Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen to provide Young with more reliable targets. Couple that with a run-heavy offensive approach and an offensive line in the rebuild phase under coach Dave Canales, Young's upside lies in both the passing and rushing game.

Carolina boasts the fifth-easiest schedule in fantasy terms this year, facing weaker pass defenses multiple times, which bodes well for Young's fantasy production. His rushing ability has also been highlighted, finishing tied for third in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks last season. Drafting Young could provide excellent value at a typically thin position, with potential QB1 upside as he continues to build chemistry and experience.

4. Trevor Lawrence — Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has already established himself as a bona fide NFL starter, but 2025 presents a prime opportunity for him to ascend into elite fantasy territory. Having moved past his rookie growing pains, Lawrence's accuracy, poise, and deep-ball ability make him a high-ceiling fantasy quarterback.

Jacksonville's offense has steadily improved, with the addition of talented skill-position players and a stable offensive line enhancing Lawrence’s ability to produce with fewer sacks and more explosive plays. Expect Lawrence to continue leveraging his large target tree and his improved command of the offense, pushing him toward consistent top-tier fantasy QB production.

His dual-threat capabilities add an extra layer of upside in scoring, and with favorable schedule matchups, Lawrence is one of the safest bets among breakout candidates to elevate fantasy teams into contention.

3. JJ McCarthy — Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy stands out as a bold but highly promising fantasy pick for 2025. Selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was heralded as the Vikings’ future franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, a preseason meniscus tear sidelined him for his entire rookie campaign. However, with the preseason flash showing 188 passing yards, two touchdowns, and rushing ability, McCarthy’s ceiling is very high.

The deep pass from JJ McCarthy to Aaron Jones pic.twitter.com/jFporgofC3 — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) August 14, 2025

The Vikings’ offense under coach Kevin O’Connell is known for supporting quarterbacks effectively, and with elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (expected back from suspension early in the season), McCarthy will have plenty of targets. His mobility and strong arm complement this receiving group, making him a classic high-upside breakout candidate. If he can stay healthy, McCarthy could shine as a fantasy quarterback in 2025.

2. Drake Maye — New England Patriots

Drake Maye, a relatively newer face to NFL fantasy circles, is generating buzz as a promising breakout candidate. Moving to the Patriots, he represents a chance to revitalize an offense that has been searching for consistent quarterback play. Maye’s rookie season showed flashes of skill and adaptability. With the Patriots adding offensive weapons and aiming to establish a balanced attack, Maye should be in a favorable position to improve his passing efficiency, touchdown totals, and overall fantasy production.

DRAKE MAYE WITH ONE OF THE MOST PERFECT PASSES YOU WILL EVER SEE. A perfect dime💰💰💰 Diggs and Maye have had a special connection throughout camp — ELITE DUO.

pic.twitter.com/d44ibfOqNS — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 13, 2025

His dual-threat ability adds to his upside, providing value not just through the air but on the ground as well. Fantasy owners looking for upside at quarterback in deeper leagues may find Maye to be a compelling sleeper candidate poised to break out in 2025.

1. Dak Prescott — Cowboys

Coming off a season hampered by a severe hamstring injury in 2024, Dak Prescott is primed for a fantasy resurgence in 2025. After an MVP-caliber performance in 2023 where he was among the league’s top fantasy quarterbacks, Prescott’s 2024 campaign was truncated after just eight games, limiting his fantasy production and efficiency. The good news for fantasy owners is that Prescott is reportedly healthy heading into the new season and has bolstered his arsenal with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens to join established star CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys’ offense remains potent, and Prescott’s potential to replicate his 2023 numbers is strong given the enhanced passing weapons and his inclination to be a weekly fantasy starter. Despite the challenges of being in a competitive division, the combination of a strong passing attack and Dak’s talent positions him with a top-eight fantasy ceiling at quarterback. Fantasy managers should not overlook him due to his injury history, as his skill set and team situation bode well for big fantasy games in 2025.