Week 2 of the NFL's preseason is wrapping up. The real thing, when wins and losses count and when starters won't be resting, is just around the corner. The league is more stacked with star talent than ever before, and tons of stud footballers will be looking to win major NFL awards this year. So, who will take home the most prestigious trophies, including the MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year awards?

MVP prediction

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and a statistical down year shouldn't cause NFL fans to forget that. As he has aged and matured as a player, Mahomes hasn't been putting up the gaudy numbers that are required to win the MVP, as he has instead prioritized doing what it takes to win championships. Mahomes has become Tom Brady-esque in that regard. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs star has made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons.

After a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, though, Mahomes could be coming out for vengeance. He still has the talent to light up the stat sheet. Mahomes' arm strength is among the best in the league, and his ability to make off-platform throws is unmatched.

Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns the last time he won MVP in 2022. His first MVP was statistically even more impressive, as he had 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Another jaw-droppingly impressive performance seems likely from Mahomes now that he has more help. The only two times Mahomes has lost in the Super Bowl occurred when he was scrambling like a made man because of poor offensive line play, but the Chiefs shored up the blind side by drafting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, the receiving corps will be much improved from last year. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are returning to health, and their speed makes the Chiefs offense scary when paired with Xavier Worthy. Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end of all time, too. The secret to the Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl yet again may be for Mahomes to drop the game-manager act and return to slinging the football deep down the field. He has the cast of receivers and talent to do so, and it could lead to his third MVP season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year prediction

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is Cam Ward's to lose. The Tennessee Titans quarterback was the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has already been handed the keys to Tennessee's offense. There isn't a ton of offensive talent that could give Ward a run for his money from his draft class, either.

Jaxson Dart was the only other first-round signal-caller, but he will likely learn from the bench in year one. Tyler Shough appears to be losing the quarterback competition with the New Orleans Saints, and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have to battle each other in addition to Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the Cleveland Browns' job.

Ward is an older rookie, so he may not deal with some of the first-year blunders that plague a lot of youngsters. Last year, all of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. found varying degrees of success as rookie quarterbacks, and Ward could be next in line.

Defensive Rookie of the Year prediction

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter might be at an unfair advantage when it comes to how likely NFL award voters are to select him for various accomplishments. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is a unique and polarizing player, and voters may be looking for any excuse to vote him as the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Hunter won the Heisman and became a generational prospect because he played on both sides of the football at Colorado. He split time between the receiver and cornerback positions in college and played 1,356 total snaps. Hunter was arguably the best player in the nation at both positions in college, and the Jacksonville Jaguars plan on utilizing him on both sides of the field as well.

Even if Hunter thrives more on the offensive end, many think he is a better cornerback than receiver. A few big plays on defense may be enough to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, considering how much he will be in the football spotlight as a rookie. Hunter has a knack for making big plays. His game-winning forced fumble against Baylor was a great example of his defensive capabilities.

Offensive Player of the Year prediction

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions led the NFL in points per game (33.2) last season. Jahmyr Gibbs was arguably their best player, and he put up massive numbers in what was his second season. Gibbs had 1,412 rushing yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns on the ground. The running back added 52 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

These elite numbers would make one think that Gibbs was the bell-cow back in Detroit, but the Lions used a committee in their backfield. In fact, David Montgomery was the listed starter. Montgomery will still have a sizable role in 2025, but considering the Lions invested a recent first-round pick on Gibbs, the Alabama product could start to separate himself from his backfield partner this season.

An even bigger role could mean even crazier stats for Gibbs, and assuming that the Lions' offense as a whole is explosive once again, Gibbs could take home the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Defensive Player of the Year prediction

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

It would be incredibly impressive if the Lions had both an Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year winner in the same season. Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a major injury, but before breaking his leg in 2024, he was looking like arguably a shoo-in to win the most prestigious defensive award.

Hutchinson was a one-man wrecking crew in five games last season. He had 7.5 sacks in limited time, which still ended up leading the Lions over the course of the entire season. Hutchinson plays with an incredible motor and combines that with an array of pass-rushing moves.

Had it not been for a number of defensive players getting hurt last season, in addition to Hutchinson, the Lions could have made a run to the Super Bowl. At full strength this season, there is a good chance that they will run the league, and star players in Detroit being predicted to take home two major NFL awards illustrates that.

Comeback Player of the Year prediction

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey tends to alternate seasons between being injured and being one of the best players in the entire NFL. Two seasons ago, McCaffrey had 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns in what was his first full season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The running back followed that up with just 202 rushing yards and no touchdowns in four appearances last season. McCaffrey was dealing with calf and achilles problems leading into the season, which delayed his 2024 debut. After his return to action, McCaffrey hurt his PCL.

Injuries, not talent, were the problem with McCaffrey last season, and fans have become accustomed to the running back having down seasons because of the injury bug. Fans have gotten used to him bouncing back, though, too, and that will likely be the case this season. McCaffrey is an elite pass-catching running back. As a runner, he has speed, power, elusiveness, vision, and balance. If McCaffrey can stay healthy, there is really nothing stopping him from reestablishing himself as one of the best running backs in football.

Coach of the Year prediction

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears revamped their roster ahead of last season. They drafted Caleb Williams first overall and gave him an elite weapon to throw to in Rome Odunze. It didn't lead to a lot of wins, though, as Chicago ended the season with a record of 5-12. Chicago brought in even more talent this offseason, but perhaps no move was bigger than hiring Ben Johnson to coach the team.

Johnson helped turn the Lions into the most explosive offense in the NFL last year, and expectations are similar in Chicago. In addition to year-two improvements from Williams and Odunze, Johnson has DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and an improved offensive line at his disposal.

The Bears seem poised to burst onto the scene, and if they do, Johnson could be rewarded with the NFL Coach of the Year award. The Bears have talent; they just need someone to give them direction, leadership, and high-level coaching, the latter of which was severely lacking last season and resulted in way too many close-game losses.