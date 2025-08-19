It is finally time to be building out your fantasy football draft strategies for the 2025 NFL season. With the start of the season just weeks away, starting to determine your draft plans now will help set you apart from your league mates.

For the second installment of ClutchPoints' positional rankings, let’s take a deep dive into the running back position. After Jahmyr Gibbs took home top honors as RB1 last year, the offense in Detroit will look vastly different, especially after Ben Johnson left for Chicago – so is he in a position to lead all RBs again, or will someone else take the crown?

Any data regarding player stats from the 2024 fantasy season were pulled from Sleeper and all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR), single-QB league format. As always, utilize our rankings but make sure to build out your predraft rankings to match the specific format of your fantasy football league.

1. Bijan Robinson

2024 Finish: RB3

Helping kick off these running back rankings, Bijan Robinson only knows how to help your fantasy football teams win championships, as he has been an RB1 in each of his first two seasons. Robinson took a massive step forward in Year 2 as he added 90 rushing attempts and three receptions to his total from his rookie season, contributing to an uptick of 424 total yards.

The Atlanta Falcons offense looks ready to take a step forward as a unit too, and having Michael Penix Jr. enter the season as the announced starter will bring this unit some much-needed clarity. In the three games that Penix started last season, Robinson had 24, 20, and 30 touches, respectively, including in Week 18 where he ran for a career-best 170 yards.

Robinson is your prototypical dual-threat RB that should highlight the top of your draft board. His three-down usage means that he will continue to earn a lot of looks in the passing game, which will give him one of the highest ceilings among all RBs for fantasy football this season.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

2024 Finish: RB1

It is very tough to knock Jahmyr Gibbs down a peg after his outstanding RB1 overall season last year, but there are a few things working against a repeat performance. One, the change at offensive coordinator from Ben Johnson to John Morton likely will bring stylistic differences into the fold, likely giving David Montgomery a chance to take even more of the high-value touches near the end zone.

Second, the changes to the offensive line, losing center Frank Ragnow to retirement and right guard Kevin Zeitler to the Tennessee Titans, will directly impact the efficiency of both the running game and Jared Goff.

Scoring 16 rushing touchdowns again is a tall task for Gibbs to replicate again, especially with the likelihood of both Gibbs and Montgomery sharing the field more often increasing. Gibbs will absolutely do great this year as he is the clear top option for the Detroit Lions. But don’t be surprised if there just a minor step-back for Gibbs as he enters his third season in the NFL.

3. De’Von Achane

2024 Finish: RB5

As we draw closer and closer to the start of the regular season, more signs point to another big year on deck for De’Von Achane. The dual-threat back led the NFL in receptions (78) and receiving yards (592) in a year that saw him have to carry the load with the likes of Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle all filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

This upcoming season projects to be the best yet for Achane as his potential to lead all running backs in passing-game stats again is a very likely outcome. Look for an increased workload in the rushing game while still maintaining a healthy target share in the passing attack, putting him on pace for the 1,800 total yards mark.

2024 Finish: RB2

The odds are against Saquon Barkley to make it back-to-back 2,000 rushing yard seasons, especially with his checkered injury history. Plus, running backs coming off a season of 400-plus touches don’t fare well the following season.

Running backs with 400+ touches in a season (including playoffs) played an average of 12.7 games (median 15) the next year … unless you include Le'Veon Bell sitting out the year, which hilariously many do when doing the "370+ touches is a death sentence the next year" study pic.twitter.com/HRgqg3aL3S — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 2, 2025

While that isn’t to say that you must fade Barkley at all costs this year, this is more of a reminder that history is against Barkley to produce another top-two season. However, his role in the Philly offense is unquestioned, and with the group behind him nothing more than depth-chart fodder, Barkley should easily be able to be one of the better RBs in 2025.

2024 Finish: Rookie

The highest-ranked rookie in our 2025 running back rankings is, unsurprisingly, Ashton Jeanty, who is now leading the backfield for the Las Vegas Raiders. With an offense that has gone back-to-back draft classes with an offensive skill player at the helm, Jeanty has a big-time responsibility in helping restart the Raiders' rushing attack.

With no threat to his workload from the rest of the RB room, it is clear sailing for Jeanty to immediately put up a 1,000-yard rushing, 600-yard receiving season on his way to finishing as a top-tier RB1.

6. Christian McCaffrey

2024 Finish: RB68

Christian McCaffrey will be the most polarizing player for fantasy football this season as his ceiling is the highest of all RBs, but his injury history provides a concerning caveat to his draft stock. Having only suited up for four games last season, McCaffrey is looking to put that in the rear-view mirror and get back to his league-winning ways for your fantasy football roster.

The San Francisco 49ers offense is a confusing puzzle this season as the wide receiver room is full of potential but plenty of injuries as is the RB room behind McCaffrey. As it currently stands, Brock Purdy will likely have George Kittle and CMC as his top two targets in the offense, a role that would immediately put McCaffrey back into overall RB1 contention.

7. Derrick Henry

2024 Finish: RB4

The dilemma of betting on Father Time kicking in has been a losing game so far for Derrick Henry as he just continues to be more than advertised. His first season with the Baltimore Ravens saw him rack up the second-most rushing yards in his career (1,921), leading one of the league’s best rushing attacks alongside Lamar Jackson.

The backfield is still the same for the Ravens as Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell hold change-of-pace roles behind Henry. With no signs of slowing down but a chance to regress in the TD department, Henry checks in at RB7 in our fantasy football RB rankings.

8. Chase Brown

2024 Finish: RB10

It was the Chase Brown show last season for the Cincinnati Bengals as their second-year RB from Illinois fell 10 yards short of his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign. Having produced 1,350 all-purpose yards, Brown only found the end zone 11 times with a big reason of that being how heavily this offense relied on the passing game.

While a lot of signs point to the offense being a heavy-pass unit once again, Brown’s role was pretty solid last year in the passing game (54/360/4). Look for Cincinnati to try and lean on Brown a bit more at times, raising his ceiling and giving him a fighting chance to rack up 1K rushing yards.

9. Jonathan Taylor

2024 Finish: RB12

Even though he only suited up for 14 games last season, Jonathan Taylor still finished as an RB1, rounding out the group at RB12. Looking ahead for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, they clearly have some issues to iron out on offense, specifically at quarterback, which should give Taylor an even bigger workload than last season.

Last season was only the second time Taylor has earned 300-plus carries, a number that, provided he is healthy, he should be able to easily pass again this season.

Having racked up 303 in only 14 contests last season gives him a healthy average of 21.6 carries per game, that pace would have given him 367 for the entire season, a number that would help put him in overall RB1 territory. Tread a bit lightly when it comes to trusting the Colts offense, but Taylor looks to be the safest bet out of all skill players in the offense.

10. Bucky Irving

2024 Finish: RB13

It was quite the rookie season for Bucky Irving, who finished as the best rookie RB at RB13, just outside RB1 territory. Even with Rachaad White starting the year off as the starter, it didn’t take long for Irving to pick up a considerable workload as he averaged over five yards per carry on his way to 1,122 rushing yards.

Irving’s role in the passing game is what will make or break his sophomore campaign, as 50-plus receptions will likely need to be the base for him to reach if he wants to climb into the RB1 group.

Having fallen three catches short of that last season, it is definitely in the realm of possibilities in 2025. Look for Irving to once again cross the 1,000-yard threshold on the ground while taking a small step forward in the passing game.

11. Omarion Hampton

2024 Finish: Rookie

The second of two rookie running backs on this list, Omarion Hampton was the second RB drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hampton was originally going to share time with veteran offseason signee Najee Harris, but Harris suffered an eye injury on the 4th of July, making the backfield a bit cloudy.

With that in mind, Hampton’s value skyrockets into RB1 territory, even with the Los Angeles Chargers losing offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury. His ability to impact both the run and passing games for the Chargers will help take this offense to a new level, and his fourth-round ADP is a fine place to take a high-upside option.

12. Kyren Williams

2024 Finish: RB7

After signing a three-year, $33 million extension, Kyren Williams is in the long-term plans for the Los Angeles Rams, giving your fantasy football roster a solid bet at RB. Williams has finished as the RB7 in back-to-back seasons, rushing for over 1,100 yards and finding the end zone 15 and 16 times, respectively.

It is very clear that Rams coach Sean McVay loves Williams, as the former Notre Dame back was given 20-plus carries in eight games last season. With questions around the health of Matthew Stafford quelling some preseason hype with the passing game, the Rams offense could look to Williams for another heavy workload, which would give your roster a solid start at RB.

13. Kenneth Walker III

2024 Finish: RB27

The injury bug just cannot leave Kenneth Walker III alone as the Seattle Seahawks RB1 has missed at least one game in each of his first three seasons. With backup Zach Charbonnet impressing in Walker’s absences, the Seattle rushing attack is in good hands as they transition to a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak.

Currently dealing with a foot injury in training camp, Walker has been on the shelf at times for SEA as they ramp up for the regular season. However, the type of offensive scheme that Kubiak is installing with the Seahawks should give you a ton of interest in Walker, especially with how much Kubiak emphasizes touches for his RB group.

Walker’s health is his biggest caveat, so he would make an excellent RB2 for your roster. Just be aware that he is almost guaranteed to miss a few games this year.

14. Josh Jacobs

2024 Finish: RB6

Coming off the second-heaviest workload of his six-year career, Josh Jacobs checks in at RB14 after an RB6 finish last year. With Jordan Love missing time and Matt LaFleur transitioning the offense to a heavy run scheme, Jacobs produced the best season of his career.

Crossing the 300-carry threshold for only the second time in his career, Jacobs is in line for positive touchdown regression after finding the end zone 15 times in 2024. As the Packers aim to become a more well-balanced offensive attack, Jacobs will likely earn fewer carries this year, but his role in the offense is far from in danger.

15. Alvin Kamara

2024 Finish: RB9

Alvin Kamara is the model of consistency at the running back position as he has finished no worse than RB16 across his eight-year career. Ready to lace up his cleats again for the New Orleans Saints, Kamara finds himself checking in at RB15 in our fantasy football rankings.

The lower ranking for Kamara is more of a reflection of how putrid the Saints offense projects to be with a ton of uncertainty at quarterback and the offensive line.

While Kamara is in line for yet another heavy workload, he hasn’t played a full season since 2017 and has yet to cross the century mark on the ground, two things that will impact his draft stock this fantasy football draft cycle.