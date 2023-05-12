A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of their team’s schedule for the upcoming season. Well, the wait is now over after the full 2023 NFL schedule was leaked on Twitter less than an hour before its official release.

The leak came courtesy of Steelers broadcaster Andre Fillipponi:

Here is the complete 2023 Steelers schedule. Updated with dates and times. Don’t wait til 8. Retweet and share. pic.twitter.com/QP6krBumh7 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 11, 2023

While it isn’t official yet, this leak does seem to be reliable. Fans will soon find out the veracity of this information once the schedule is officially released.

As it turns out, the Steelers will kick off their campaign with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers. There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Niners right now, particularly with their quarterback post. Both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are still on the mend, which means that third-string QB Sam Darnold could get the nod for Week 1.

Steelers fans will have their eyes peeled for Week 5 as well when they get to host the Baltimore Ravens in another iteration of this age-old rivalry. The Ravens made some big moves in the offseason, which was highlighted by a big-money extension for cornerstone quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has also surrounded the former league MVP with a lot of weapons at his disposal, so Pittsburgh’s defense should be up for a big test against a new-look Ravens offense. These two sides go at it again in the final week of the season, this time with the Steelers heading over to Baltimore.

Another rivalry matchup to watch out for is Week 2’s Monday Night contest against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers and the Browns split their season series last term, and you can be sure that both sides will be looking to draw first blood in Week 2. The Browns then get to host the Steelers in Week 11.