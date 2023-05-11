Ryan Shazier is now the latest former Pittsburgh Steelers player to offer his stamp of approval to Kenny Pickett.

Shazier took to Twitter in March to note that Pickett is “going to be a legend.”

During an appearance on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program on Thursday, Shazier was asked about this tweet and just why he believes that Pickett will have himself quite a career with the Steelers. He said that at the end of the day, the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout is simply a “winner.”

“So the one thing I’ve seen with Kenny, I spend time with Kenny and then just living in Pittsburgh that you get to see, I’ve seen Kenny from when he was at Pitt all the way till now and that’s what a lot of people haven’t seen through his whole career,” Shazier said.

“Kenny has gotten better every single year of his career. … So it’s about winning and that’s what Kenny is, he’s a winner. He understands how not to turn the ball over, he showed that in the second half of the season. And that’s why I say I think he’s going to be a legend because he’s going to be able to come in here, understand that we’re a defensive team, make smart decisions.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers have made a few moves over the past months to bolster the Pickett-led offense. For one, Pittsburgh pulled off a trade for now-former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson last month.

Shazier sees that Pickett has what he needs on the offensive side of the ball to enjoy much success in the 2023 season.

“He has a lot of weapons now, and he’s just going to go out there and control the game,” Shazier said. “He doesn’t need to have Patrick Mahomes numbers to be a legend.

“”f he goes out there and wins football games, allows the defense to do the defense things, Najee Harris to do Najee things, and just sit in there and make the right reads, this team will go very far.”

Pickett recorded 2,404 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in his rookie campaign.