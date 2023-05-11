The Pittsburgh Steelers will draw the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, according to a schedule leak posted by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. The two teams will look much different than they did in their previous Super Bowl meeting, especially now that Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, and Ben Roethlisberger has opted to retire. With new eras being ushered in for both teams, though, it should figure to be an exciting matchup.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

The Steelers and the rest of the NFL will officially know their schedule when it is released Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST, while the Packers will be waiting to see if this leaked schedule is actually correct.

Website Steelers Now is tracking reports of Pittsburgh’s announced games from media outlets. It also has a list of opponents the Steelers will play in 2023.

Pittsburgh went 9-8 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the third time in the past five years. It was the team’s first year in the post-Roethlisberger era, as their longtime quarterback retired following a 9-7-1 season in 2021. The Steelers started the 2022 season 2-6 but recovered to win seven of their last nine games, including their final four.

Pittsburgh finished the season with a top-10 defense (20.4 points per game), with their defense being the home for their three Pro Bowlers in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also First-Team All Pro, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh has room to grow offensively with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. He started 12 of 13 games played last season and threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Super Bowl XLV was a 31-25 win for the Packers. The Steelers fell behind 21-3 in the second quarter but roared back to cut the Packers’ lead to 28-25 with 7:34 left in the game. Pittsburgh had the ball in the final two minutes of the game but could not put together a go-ahead drive. They will look to exorcize some of their demons from the past by picking up a win over the Packers when these two teams reportedly meet up in Week 10 of the upcoming season.