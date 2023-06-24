The NHL Draft is the most interesting draft in all sports for one specific reason. There is no other sport in which you'll find so many different perspectives and opinions than hockey. One team could have a seventh-round grade on a player while another has them in their top 20. And this disparity always creates chaos.

One player who has polarized the hockey world with his game is American forward Gabriel Perreault. Some absolutely love his game, with The Athletic's Scott Wheeler having him as the seventh-best prospect in the draft.

However, some aren't as high on his game. Wheeler points out in his analysis that many around the game don't believe his game translates well to the next level. And I mean, I left him out of my second NHL Mock Draft altogether.

Spoiler alert, Perreault will feature in my third NHL Mock Draft. I do believe he will hear his name called at some point in the first round. So, which teams could be interested in the American winger? Here are three potential destinations for Gabriel Perreault at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Why not start with the hosts of the 2023 NHL Draft? The Predators missed the playoffs in 2023 and will pick 15th overall in the first round. The Predators have already revealed their desire for “high-end” talent, so this makes a lot of sense.

Perreault is seen by some to have some of the quickest hands in this class. He's an incredibly intelligent player with a playmaking flair and offensive vision a lot of his peers don't possess.

There are concerns with his size and whether he can stand on his own without his US National Team Development Program linemates. However, Barry Trotz wants his scouts to take a swing at “high-end” guys. This is the type of swing he's talking about.

The Penguins need both high-end skill and winger depth in their farm system. Kyle Dubas could kick off his first draft in Pittsburgh by essentially killing two birds with one stone here.

Perreault provides both high-end skill and winger depth. Furthermore, he profiles rather similarly to Jake Guentzel. A bit of an undersized winger who possesses incredible playmaking ability.

Perreault needs to bulk up a bit to hang around at the next level. But the ability to potentially play with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin would do absolute wonders for his development.

The Sabres are one of the few teams that have young talent pretty much all over the place. When they pick at 13, they can simply pick the best player available. And I think that best player available will be Perreault.

Perreault gives the Sabres another quality young winger to develop. He'd join a group including Jack Quinn and Isak Rosen with legitimate potential to perform at a high level in the NHL.

The Sabres narrowly missed the playoffs in 2022-23. A few moves could get them into the playoffs as soon as next season. This stockpile of young players allows them to continue that success for years to come.

Perreault is a bit of a gamble given the concerns around him. His talent is undeniable, but the concerns remain around whether he can do it all on his own. The Sabres are a perfect fit because that legitimately may not matter.

If he can do this on his own, great. Select him at 13 and watch him blossom into a star for the Sabres. If he works better with high-end linemates, select him anyway. Put him around a talented group that can help get the best out of him. A win-win situation.