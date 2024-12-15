During most of the season, kickers aren’t top of mind for fantasy football managers. However, when the playoffs roll around, paying close attention to kicker matchups becomes even more critical. In addition, remember that at this point in the year, weather conditions take center stage. Snow, rain, and frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on kickers' performances. As such, whenever possible, opting for kickers playing in domed stadiums can provide more reliable results.

Beyond weather, identifying kickers with the most scoring opportunities remains key. The ideal strategy is to target kickers on strong offenses that tend to struggle in the red zone. Alternatively, kickers facing defenses prone to giving up points can offer hidden value and serve as quality fantasy football sleeper options.

Ahead of Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Kickers to Start in Week 15

Will Reichard, MIN (vs. CHI)

Will Reichard had a shaky return last week. He missed a field goal and managed just six points. However, he remains a solid option this week against the Chicago Bears. Chicago’s defense has been vulnerable to kickers. The Bears have allowed eight of them to post at least eight fantasy football points, with seven reaching 11 or more.

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ CAR)

Sure, Brandon Aubrey hasn’t quite matched last season’s production. Still, he remains a reliable top-10 kicker, even with Dallas’ offense taking a slight step back. He draws a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who have surrendered eight or more fantasy football points to eight kickers this year.

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. TB)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a prime matchup for opposing kickers. They have allowed 2.6 field goals per game. That's the second-highest mark in the league, trailing only the Miami Dolphins (2.8). Meanwhile, Cameron Dicker’s streak of four consecutive games with multiple field goals ended in Week 14. Still, his accuracy (28-of-30 in 2024) and Tampa Bay’s leaky pass defense suggest plenty of opportunities ahead.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. MIA)

Ka'imi Fairbairn has been a fantasy football standout this season. He has averaged an impressive 11.2 points per game. His strong production should continue against Miami. That's a defense that has been particularly generous to kickers since Week 7. Over the last two months, only Arizona has allowed more points to the position.

Matthew Wright, KC (@ CLE)

Matthew Wright may not have the biggest leg, but he’s been busy since joining the Chiefs. He has attempted nine field goals in just two games. With Kansas City struggling to finish drives in the red zone, Wright should maintain a high volume of attempts. This makes him a trustworthy option.

Start ‘Em: Jason Sanders, MIA (@ HOU) and Zane Gonzalez, WAS (@ NO)

Kickers to Sit in Week 15

Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. PIT)

Jake Elliott came up short in a great matchup last week. He missed a field goal and scored just two points in Philadelphia’s win over Carolina. He’s now totaled only eight points over his last two games. A matchup against Pittsburgh doesn’t bode well for a turnaround. The Steelers’ defense has been the stingiest in the league against kickers.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ LAC)

Chase McLaughlin failed to capitalize on an ideal matchup last week. He scored just four points in Tampa Bay’s win over the Raiders. He now faces a much tougher opponent in the Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed just one kicker to score double digits all season. In fact, nine kickers have been held to six points or fewer against this defense.

Cade York, CIN (@ TEN)

Cade York delivered a solid performance against the Dallas Cowboys. He hit two field goals and three extra points. However, the matchup against Tennessee is far less favorable. The Titans allow just 1.9 field goal attempts per game. Alsom, York’s inconsistency from long range (10-of-17 on 40-plus yard attempts) makes him a risky option. With no bye weeks remaining, safer choices are available.

Sit ‘Em: Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. KC) and Cairo Santos, CHI (@ MIN)

Other Insights

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates didn’t make this list. That said, he’s quietly been a standout performer this season. Bates has emerged as the top rookie kicker of the year, delivering consistent value for fantasy football managers. It helps that the Lions have been a goldmine for fantasy production overall. Both of their running backs are producing RB1-caliber seasons, and Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine as an elite option. Of course, Jared Goff has proven to be a reliable quarterback. However, many might overlook Bates’ impressive output. The rookie kicker currently ranks among the league's top-five. In fact, he has scored 10 or more fantasy football points in four of his last five games.

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football playoffs heat up, managing your kicker spot could be the difference between advancing and heading home early. Pay close attention to matchups, weather conditions, and offensive trends to maximize points from this often-overlooked position. Trusting kickers in high-scoring matchups, domed stadiums, or against leaky defenses can give you an edge. On the flip side, avoiding tough matchups or inconsistent kickers is just as important. Don’t leave points on the table—make your kicker count in Week 15!