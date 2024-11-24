The Houston Texans have been getting in the end zone this season, but they've also been able to get points even when they're not scoring touchdowns. That's thanks to Ka'imi Fairbairn, who has been one of the better kickers in the league this season.

In their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he made history, setting the NFL record for most made 50-yard field goals in a season, passing Daniel Carlson, who had 11 in 2022. Nobody has made more 50-yard field goals than him this season.

Fairbairn has also logged at least two field goals in eight consecutive games, and there's no doubt that he has helped the Texans get to where they are this season.

Texans looking to stay atop the division

Even though the Texans are at the top of their division, they've had an up-and-down season that has been filled with injuries on offense and inconsistent play. C.J. Stroud hasn't had the sophomore season that he probably thought he would have after having a great rookie year, but he's still going to do what it takes to lead the Texans.

After their game against the Dallas Cowboys, Stroud shared his thoughts about staying aggressive and making the right plays to help the Texans get wins throughout the season.

“If it means I gotta throw more picks to get us to win, it is what it is,” Stroud said. “My coaches trust me, and I believe I'm able to make some really good reads and also check it down when I need to and make the smart play.”

If the Texans can continue to stack up wins toward the second half of the season, they'll have a good chance to get into the playoffs for the second straight season, and the hope is that they can further than they did last year.