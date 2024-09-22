After watching their team get blown out by the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, fans in Dallas hoped that the Cowboys would be primed for a major bounce back in Week 3 with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. However, the Cowboys have struggled coming out of the gate against the winless Ravens, giving fans at Jerry World very little to cheer for through one half.

The highlight of the game thus far has came thanks to the right leg of the player whose approval rating in the city of Dallas may be higher than any athlete not named Luka Doncic. That would be Cowboys second-year kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has been so prolific in the early portion of his career that he's being compared not to Doncic, but one of the NBA's greatest players ever.

What Brady is alluding to here is the fact that Brandon Aubrey, like Stephen Curry, is not only remarkably accurate at his craft — kicking field goals vs. shooting three-pointers — but also has seemingly unlimited range.

It's not just that Steph Curry holds the NBA record for most career three-pointers, or that he did so at an unthinkable pace, while hitting an absurd 43% of his three-pointers, many of which were created off the dribble. It's that at the time Curry broke Ray Allen's career three-point record, his percentage on three's between 30 and 40 feet was 37%… only two percentage points lower than Reggie Miller's career three-point shooting percentage.

Aubrey remains automatic as Cowboys offense sputters

Brandon Aubrey finds himself in a similar position to Curry now, and it's fitting that his 65-yarder came in front of Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens legend who currently holds the NFL record for the longest field goal in league history, a 66-yarder to win a game against Detroit in 2021. For what it's worth, Aubrey has also hit a 66-yarder, but it came in the preseason, so it doesn't officially crack the NFL record books.

But what Dallas will be more pleased with than seeing Brandon Aubrey's name in the record books is that any time they cross the 50-yard-line, they're just about in range for the automatic 29-year-old. In his career, Aubrey is 46-for-48 on field goal attempts, including a perfect 10-for-10 this year. Though he's yet to have the opportunity to do so, late last season Aubrey speculated that he could hit from 70 yards out.

Here's hoping Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy finds himself in the position to give him the chance.