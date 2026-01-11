Jan 11, 2026 at 12:58 AM ET

Despite the Green Bay Packers’ commanding 21-3 halftime lead, the Chicago Bears advanced to the Divisional round following an improbable comeback in Saturday’s Wild Card clash. And after the 31-27 thriller, fans were treated to some NFC North beef.

The frosty relationship between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur hit the national stage on Saturday. And the rival head coaches didn’t disappoint with a particularly icy postgame handshake that bordered on hostile.

Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur exchanged a VERY QUICK handshake after the Bears' comeback win over the Packers 👀 (via @SportsCenter)

pic.twitter.com/24IDMSi55i

The beef dates back to Johnson’s eyebrow-raising introductory press conference when he was hired as the Bears' head coach last January. While respectfully mentioning NFC North coaches Dan Campbell and Kevin O’Connell, Johnson told reporters that he “kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.” He went 5-1 against the Packers in three seasons as the Lions' offensive coordinator.

Bears comeback sets up icy postgame handshake

LaFleur was reportedly upset by the remark but he’d have to wait until December to get his revenge. After the Packers beat the Bears at home in Week 14, LaFleur gave Johnson a very unfriendly handshake.

Johnson nearly squashed the beef with a cordial postgame greeting following the Bears’ Week 16 win over Green Bay. But the latest installment of the LaFleur-Johnson saga from Saturday’s Wild Card matchup proved the animosity is alive and well. And, for the third time in the last four years, Johnson beat LaFleur twice in a season.

LouXpress wrote:

“Some grudges never end…’

Amy added:

“Ben Johnson just put Lafleur in the friend zone”

Bears Up by a Million commented:

“Exactly what Lafluer did last time. Hope Green Bay fires him and sends the franchise into 20 years of rebuilding. Green Bay sucks!!!!”

@Domthgreat noted:

“You can’t fake this kind of animosity”

Geekedouttv wrote:

“That rivalry with them is cinema”

John Mackewich added:

“Ben Johnson is the real deal”

J Jordan noted:

“Didn’t even look at that man”

Jon Root commented:

“I love the Packers vs Bears rivalry, but Ben Johnson disrespecting Matt LeFluer by doing a run by handshake, is poor sportsmanship…”

Christian added:

“johnson got the last laugh”