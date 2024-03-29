The NFL Draft is right around the corner and speculation is at an all-time high. There is a ton of buzz around the quarterbacks in this year's class with Caleb Williams in the front of the pack. It's been widely speculated that Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are the top three quarterbacks, but JJ McCarthy has picked up a ton of steam.
The McCarthy buzz is beginning to reach new heights now after reports suggest “multiple” teams like him more than Maye, according to Matt Miller of ESPN. Teams seem to like JJ McCarthy's poise under pressure.
“One of the most interesting nuggets I've picked up over the past two weeks is that multiple NFL teams have McCarthy ranked ahead of North Carolina's Drake Maye. A high-ranking evaluator I spoke to this week said McCarthy's winning résumé, upside as a mobile QB, and impeccable poise under pressure all graded out higher for them than Maye. When under pressure last season, McCarthy completed an FBS-best 68% of his passes and averaged 10 yards per attempt (second-best).”
These reports may hold some legitimacy. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, pinpointed on some key concerns teams are having with Drake Maye. From the sounds of it, Maye could be viewed as a prospect who needs time to develop on the bench. Much like Jordan Love.
If that's true, then we could be in for a surprising first round in the NFL Draft. JJ McCarthy proved to be reliable for the Michigan Wolverines after helping them win the College Football Playoffs. However, the Wolverines were a run-heavy team and McCarthy didn't have many opportunities to showcase his skills as a leader.
Despite that, reports continue to claim he's rising up NFL Draft boards around the league. Drake Maye is still deemed a potential top-three pick. But it'll be interesting to see how the draft board falls On April 25.
Why is JJ McCarthy rising NFL Draft boards?
Based on the rumor mill, teams are loving how JJ McCarthy led Michigan to a championship. Although he wasn't the featured star, he didn't do anything to put the wolverines at risk either. He made the easy throws when his number was called and flashed his speed periodically to keep the chains moving. In short, McCarthy is a smart quarterback who knows what to do with the ball.
It's unclear what his ceiling is. However, he is arguably the most pro-ready quarterback prospect in this year's NFL Draft. A team that already has several weapons and/or a good offensive line could greatly benefit having McCarthy under center.
His draft stock has risen to the point where it will be shocking if he falls out of the top-five in the NFL Draft. He could be the quarterback that numerous teams outside of the top-ten are aiming to trade up for.