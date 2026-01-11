Matthew Golden picked the biggest possible stage to announce himself. In the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Packers wide receiver delivered the first touchdown of his NFL career. It was a hard-earned scoring run that briefly swung momentum. It gave Green Bay hope in a game that would ultimately turn heartbreaking.

Golden’s score came with 6:36 remaining. It capped a poised drive and extended the Packers’ lead to 27–16. The play showcased his burst and decisiveness, traits Green Bay envisioned when it invested heavily in his upside. The moment felt like a turning point, until it wasn’t. Brandon McManus missed the ensuing extra point, and the Bears seized the opening. They closed the game on a stunning 15–0 run to steal a 31–27 victory.

Green Bay’s season ended in painful fashion at Soldier Field after controlling much of the night. The Packers dominated early, building a 21–3 halftime lead behind efficient offense and timely defense. Golden’s fourth-quarter touchdown appeared to be the dagger. However, missed kicking opportunities and defensive breakdowns reopened the door. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams orchestrated a late surge. It was finished by a game-winning touchdown pass to DJ Moore. That completed the largest playoff comeback in Bears franchise history and abruptly ended Green Bay’s postseason run.

Golden’s first NFL campaign was uneven statistically but hinted at future impact. He finished the regular season with 29 receptions for 361 yards, struggling at times to carve out a consistent role in a crowded offense. Yet his postseason performance stood out: four catches for 84 yards and a crucial touchdown that nearly rewrote the script. Yes, the Packers fell short. That said, Golden’s breakthrough moment offered a glimpse of what could be ahead.