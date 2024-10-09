The top two seeds in the 2024 WNBA postseason made it to the WNBA Finals, yet it feels like these playoffs didn't go exactly like many thought they would. That is because, for the first time since 2021 and only the second time since 2019, the Las Vegas Aces will not be competing for a championship. Instead, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx continued their dominant seasons and only lost three combined postseason games in order to earn a spot in the championship round.

The popularity of women's basketball is at an all-time high, so viewership records are likely to be shattered in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Whether you are a long-time WNBA die-hard, or this is your first time tuning into the sport, we have you covered. Here is everything that you need to know about the Liberty vs. Lynx series.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Lynx @ Liberty on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Game 2: Lynx @ Liberty on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. ET – ABC

Game 3: Liberty @ Lynx on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Game 4: Liberty @ Lynx on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Game 5: Lynx @ Liberty on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Lynx vs. Liberty preview/prediction

The Liberty have been a consistently successful team since they were founded in 1997, but they have never won the big dance. Now, they have a better chance than ever to do that. After losing in the WNBA Finals to the Aces last year, the Liberty got past their rival in the semifinals this season, and they have a lot of momentum on their side because of it.

The Liberty have the best offense in the WNBA. They score 109.6 points per game, a team-leading 20.4 of which came from Breanna Stewart. The UConn product can do it all, and she has already established herself as one of the best players in league history. A championship ring would solidify that.

Stewart's running mate is Sabrina Ionescu. The guard is arguably the best three-point shooter in the WNBA, and she knocked down 2.8 deep balls a game this year. Jonquel Jones rounds out the big three. The 2021 MVP sacrificed big numbers last year in her first season with the Liberty, but she has been back to her dominant ways this year.

The trio, along with Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney, have scored with ease all season long, but putting up points is never easy against the Lynx. Minnesota has the number two-ranked defense in the WNBA, and they are led by the Defensive Player of the Year, Napheesa Collier.

The power forward finished second in MVP voting, only behind A'ja Wilson, who had one of the best single seasons in league history. Collier scored 20.4 points per game as well, just like Stewart. Minnesota wasn't even a .500 team last season, but they signed Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, and they traded for Natisha Hiedeman, and the makeover gives them a chance to win a ring.

The offensive vs. defensive clash means that this series could go either way. These are the top two seeds in the league, with two of the best players in the WNBA and two of the deepest rosters in basketball. Minnesota has four championships to their name, all of which they won with Maya Moore leading the way from 2011-2017. The Liberty, on the other hand, are desperate to finally hold up the championship trophy. We think the Liberty will prevail, and it will likely take them four games to do so.