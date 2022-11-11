Published November 11, 2022

By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

Alabama football is now in a position it has rarely been in during the Nick Saban era: not at the top. The Crimson Tide lost 32-31 against LSU in overtime on Saturday, falling for the second time this season. This marks the first time that Alabama has lost multiple games before Thanksgiving in over a decade, and any hopes of an SEC or national title are all but dead.

Not a lot went right for the Tide in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The offense wasn’t as efficient as usual, as Bryce Young posted a season-low quarterback rating of just 70.1. When the offense did score, the defense faltered as the Tigers answered every Tide score on the very next drive.

This game continued a trend of Alabama looking not quite as sharp as usual this season. The Tide have struggled at many points this season, especially on the road. While Alabama has been a college football dynasty for years and will likely continue to be one, the Tide just look uncharacteristically off this season.

Without further ado, let’s go over some of the key players in Alabama’s disappointing loss to LSU.

3. Jermaine Burton

For a team as absurdly talented as Alabama, it’s strange to see wide receiver be such a weakness. The Tide have struggled to find consistency at the receiver position this season after having so many stars at the position in recent years. That lack of consistency has impacted Young, as he has to do much more than he did with Jameson Williams and John Metchie last year.

Sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks leads the team with 473 yards and five touchdowns, but he ranks 140th in FBS receiving yards. The next closest is Jahmyr Gibbs with 365 yards, but he’s a running back. That leaves Burton as the next closest receiver with a mere 325 yards this season.

Burton transferred from Georgia with lofty expectations, but he has been very disappointing this season. Saturday’s game was just a microcosm of his season, as he finished with just two catches for 19 yards. Burton has had his share of disappointing games this season, but this may be a low point.

When Burton is making more headlines for what he did after a game rather than during it, something is wrong. If the Tide want to salvage anything from this season, the receiving corps has to improve drastically. That falls on the entire unit, but Burton is definitely the biggest offender.

2. Bill O’Brien

Alabama’s offensive struggles go beyond just the receiver position. The entire offense looked out of sorts against LSU, particularly when they only put up nine points and failed to reach the end zone in the first half. While the execution on the field wasn’t great, the issues ultimately fall on the coaches.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is undoubtedly the one most at fault here. The former Houston Texans head coach has come under fire for his play-calling ability in prior games, but this game made that fire hotter than ever. Many Alabama fans outright called for his job on social media during the game.

Just to put it on the record- I have no idea how any of you log onto this app and defend Bill O’Brien on the daily. How can you watch this and say that he’s the best possible choice Alabama could have reached out to and acquired as offensive coordinator? — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) November 6, 2022

Alabama has endless talent and arguably the greatest head coach in college football history. This team has limitless potential, but O’Brie has held them back this season. Tide fans have a legitimate reason to be angry at their offensive coordinator.

1. Nick Saban

Many see Saban as the greatest college football coach of all time, and for good reason. However, he is not infallible, and Saturday’s game proved it.

For starters, Saban allowed O’Brien to continue to struggle despite clear evidence the game plan wasn’t working. Saban said he is able to override any play call, yet didn’t for some reason. The same issue also applies to defensive coordinator Pete Golding to some extent.

Though, the biggest fault in Saban’s game involved his PAT decision-making. When the Tide scored to take a 15-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, Saban decided to go for two. The decision to try for a three-point lead made sense, but the play failed and led to a much more questionable decision later.

With less than five minutes left, Alabama scored again to take a 21-17 lead this time. However, Saban made the puzzling decision to go for two again. It failed, again. Those missed points proved costly for the Tide.

Imagine that Alabama decides to kick on just one of those attempts. If that kick goes through, then Will Reichard’s kick late in the fourth quarter is for the win, not the tie.

Some have gone as far as to claim that Saban’s dynasty at Alabama is falling after the LSU loss. While that seems very reactionary, Saturday was still far from his best coaching performance.