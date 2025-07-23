The quarterback landscape in the ACC has undergone a significant shift heading into the 2025 college football season. With veteran transfers, rising stars, and former blue-chip recruits all vying for the top spot, the conference is as deep as it’s been in recent memory.

Here’s a look at the top-five quarterbacks in the ACC going into the 2025 season, ranked based on projected impact, past performance, and team expectations.

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

There may not be a more polarizing quarterback in college football over the past two seasons than Cade Klubnik. The former five-star recruit entered Clemson with immense hype and hasn’t quite reached Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson levels of dominance. But make no mistake — Klubnik is the most complete quarterback in the ACC entering 2025 and gives Clemson its best shot at winning the national title since 2018.

In 2024, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while also rushing for over 463 yards and seven scores. He showed significant growth in his decision-making, poise under pressure, and ability to create off-script. While he’s had some inconsistency against elite defenses, his command of Garrett Riley’s offense and improved downfield accuracy has earned him buzz as a fringe first-round NFL prospect.

Klubnik is expected to be the engine of a Tigers team looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after last year's surprise return. If he takes another step forward in 2025, there’s a legitimate chance he ends the season as a Heisman finalist.

2. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech might not be a perennial ACC contender, but don’t overlook what Haynes King has quietly built in Atlanta. After transferring from Texas A&M, King found a home in Buster Faulkner’s offense and quickly became one of the most efficient passers in the league. He finished the 2024 season with 2,114 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, adding another 587 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

“What separates King from many of his counterparts are his legs” CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli wrote. “The raw numbers are there. His 587 rushing yards last season ranked ninth among Power Four quarterbacks, and his 11 rushing touchdowns were third. Keep in mind, though, that King missed two games last season due to injury and was also in a bit of a timeshare with Aaron Philo. Had he played a full season and seen a larger share of the snaps, those numbers would've been even better.”

King’s football IQ and mobility make him a dangerous dual-threat option, and his leadership has helped stabilize a Yellow Jackets program that’s undergone a coaching and identity shift in recent years under Brent Key. While Georgia Tech might be flying under the radar in the ACC title race, King’s experience and production make him one of the most valuable quarterbacks in the conference.

If Georgia Tech can take another step forward this season and steal a couple of big wins— like it did against Miami last year and almost Georgia— King will be a major reason why.

3. Kevin Jennings, SMU

SMU’s jump to the ACC was met with skepticism, but Kevin Jennings silenced the doubters with a breakout 2024 season that ended with an ACC Championship appearance. The redshirt junior threw for 3,245 yards, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, while completing 65% of his passes and rushing for two more scores. Jennings’ blend of poise, accuracy, and mobility makes him one of the most difficult quarterbacks to defend in the league.

Jennings wasn’t as highly recruited as others on this list, but his development under Rhett Lashlee has been impressive. He operates SMU’s up-tempo, spread system with confidence. While he may not have the elite tools of a prototypical NFL prospect, he wins with timing, anticipation, and toughness — traits that could keep SMU relevant in the conference title picture again in 2025.

If he builds off last year’s momentum, Jennings could push for All-ACC First Team honors by season’s end.

4. Carson Beck, Miami

Few quarterbacks in the country bring the experience and championship pedigree that Carson Beck does. After leading Georgia the last two seasons, Beck made the surprising decision to transfer to Miami for his final year of eligibility.

Beck has thrown for nearly 8,000 yards in his college career, with a prototypical 6-foot-4 frame and one of the best arms in the ACC. He’s at his best when given time to dissect defenses from the pocket, and he brings a level of polish that Miami hasn’t had at quarterback since the Ken Dorsey days. However, Beck's biggest issue will be coming behind the large shadow cast by Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

“Obviously his success is undeniable,” Beck said at ACC Kickoff (via USA Today). “The last school I was at, I followed up the two-time national champion, so I didn't really feel any pressure there. It's a game; I've played football my whole life. I've played quarterback since I was seven years old, and it's something that I love to do and I've got a lot of good talent around me and really good coaches in position to not only help me not only achieve my goals, but be really successful.”

The Hurricanes’ season will largely hinge on Beck’s ability come back from his UCL injury and gel quickly with new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. But if he can play up to his ceiling, Miami could be a playoff contender and Beck could re-enter the NFL Draft radar in a major way.

5. Miller Moss, Louisville

Perhaps no quarterback on this list has more intrigue heading into the 2025 season than Miller Moss. The former USC signal-caller made waves in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, throwing for six touchdowns and earning MVP honors. That performance was enough to earn him the starting job in replacement of Caleb Williams last season at USC. Last year, he threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Moss has always had the arm talent and football IQ to succeed, but a crowded depth chart at USC kept him in the shadows until late last season. Now at Louisville under Jeff Brohm's offense, he’ll have a chance to prove himself all over again. With Brohm’s track record of elevating quarterbacks and a strong supporting cast around him, Moss could be one of the breakout stars in the ACC this year.