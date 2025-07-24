The Washington Commanders are primed for a big season after surprising the league last year thanks to the brilliant play of Jayden Daniels. But the front office has done a great job of building the entire roster, not just the offense. On Thursday, the organization managed to extend one of its key contributors on special teams.

Reports indicate that the Commanders are signing safety Percy Butler to a one-year contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Butler, who is 25 years old, excels as a gunner in Washington's punt unit.

“The Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with safety Percy Butler, per source. Locking up a special teams standout.”

It's an underrated position, as typically individuals think about offense and defense in terms of making an impact. But Butler has proven to be a reliable option for the Commanders' special teams units, as he does a fantastic job at sprinting downfield after the kick to make the tackle.

However, Percy Butler has stepped in as a safety as well throughout his three years in the NFL so far. Last season, Butler stepped in as the starting safety for five games, but made an appearance in all 17 contests. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 47 combined tackles (29 solo), two tackles for a loss, and one pass deflection.

Butler was a fourth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's done nothing but prove to be a consistent option in special teams, and looks like he'll continue playing that role for quite some time. He, along with his teammates, will play their first game of the regular season on September 7 against the New York Giants.

That should be a fun matchup for a Commanders team aiming for a big year. Although many don't have high expectations for the Giants, it is a divisional contest. Typically, those games can go in any direction regardless of the record. Especially in a Week 1 game, where the NFL can be quite unpredictable. Either way, it should be a fun game.