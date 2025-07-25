The Washington Commanders signed Von Miller to a one-year deal on Monday, hoping the veteran’s experience would add more leadership to a promising defense under second-year head coach Dan Quinn. Early signs from NFL training camp 2025 suggest the gamble is already paying off.

Miller may be easing into training camp with limited reps, but his presence alone is making waves. Veterans and younger players alike have gravitated toward his knowledge and intensity, and it’s already creating a noticeable ripple effect within the locker room.

During a media session on Thursday, Luvu, who had a breakout campaign in 2024, discussed how Miller’s influence is shaping his mindset. ESPN’s John Keim took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the linebacker's striking perspective after little time with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

LB Frankie Luvu on Von Miller: pic.twitter.com/d91YEPByJI — John Keim (@john_keim) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I studied him a lot my first two or three years when I was with Kevin Greene,” Luvu shared after Thursday’s practice. “He can bend around the corner, very lucid, because he moves like water.”

The quote resonated among football fans and analysts alike. The Washington State standout wasn’t just admiring Miller’s resume—he was revealing how deeply he’s studied the two-time Super Bowl champion and modeled his pass rush technique around him.

Luvu is coming off a stellar season with the Commanders, finishing with 99 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and eight sacks. He was an emotional leader during Washington’s surprise run to the NFC Championship, earning All-Pro honors in the process. With Miller wreaking havoc amongst Luvu, the 28-year-old linebacker sees an opportunity to evolve even further.

Despite limited practice reps, Miller’s impact at training camp has been both technical and cerebral. Known for his signature bend, explosive burst, and polished swim moves, the 14-year veteran is already mentoring younger players—Luvu included—by helping refine their pass-rushing techniques. With 129.5 career sacks, eight Pro Bowl appearances, two championships, and a Super Bowl 50 MVP to his name, Miller’s resume speaks for itself.

But Luvu’s praise shows the future Hall of Famer’s value goes beyond numbers. It’s about presence. It’s about preparation. It’s about mentoring a defense still finding its identity under Quinn. Together, Miller and Luvu could further reshape the Commanders’ defensive tone heading into the upcoming season. Miller brings the pedigree. Luvu brings the fire. And if the first week of NFL training camp is any indication, Washington’s pass rush may be one of the league’s best-kept secrets.