By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Nick Saban retirement rumors ran rampant on the recruiting trail during the summer, as rival SEC coaches were reportedly using the Alabama football head coach’s age as a tool to reel in prospective students.

Saban shot down the rumors in August, saying he has “no imminent plans to retire.” But it got people thinking.

When will Nick Saban call it quits? Former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy spoke about his ex-coach’s future while appearing on the radio show McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning.

McElroy shockingly believes that the recent wave of NIL deals in college football could eventually play a role in Nick Saban’s decision to stop coaching. Here’s what McElroy had to say, per The Sporting News on Twitter.

“I think NIL and the current world of college football will inevitably push him away. I think he’d coach until he’s 100 if it weren’t for NIL.”

Saban, 70, is the second-oldest head coach in the FBS, behind North Carolina’s Mack Brown. The six-time national champion flexed his muscles on the recruiting trail this past year once again, though the widespread increase in NIL deals frustrated the veteran head coach.

Saban accused Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher of “buying every player”, an accusation that turned into a fiery back-and-forth between the two coaches. Saban has also called for changes in the college landscape when it comes to NIL deals, though he has expressed that he “doesn’t dislike name, image and likeness.”

Perhaps McElroy is off with this take. But it’s certainly interesting, given Nick Saban’s reaction to the current state of NIL in the college game.