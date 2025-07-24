The Big 12 comes equipped with prolific offenses bound to create weekly shootouts. Wide receiver play is an integral reason why in this conference. Especially ahead of the 2025 season with these top five wideouts.

This conference birthed multiple perimeter stars for the NFL. CeeDee Lamb is one past Big 12 breakout wideout. Same with Dez Bryant and Michael Crabtree. Even Travis Hunter delivered conference-leading production in his lone season in the Big 12 — ultimately winning the Heisman Trophy.

So who comes next? Time to sort through the best WRs from five to one.

5. Omarion Miller, Colorado

Colorado and Deion Sanders scored a huge college football transfer portal coup by landing Hykeem Williams. But signs point to Miller finally emerging as the lead wideout in Boulder.

Miller has flashed multiple times. He shredded USC in 2023 by helping erase the massive 41-14 second half deficit. Colorado still fell 48-41, but Miller caught seven passes for 196 yards in leading the comeback charge. Famed USC superfan Snoop Dogg even sent encouragement to Miller after the game.

The native of Vivian, Louisiana then grabbed eight receptions for 145 yards against Kansas State in 2024. CU needs more USC and Kansas State-like performances out of Miller this season with a younger, newer WR room.

4. Chase Roberts, BYU

Roberts improved his numbers each season in Provo. He broke out with career-best marks of 52 passes and 854 yards.

The 6-foot-4 WR even tallied 108 yards in nearly knocking off Big 12 champ Arizona State. Pro Football Focus lists Roberts as the nation's No. 8 best prospect ahead of the 2026 draft.

He's a matchup nightmare already at 6-foot-4, 219-pounds. But his catch radius and focus draws attention from league scouts.

3. Eric McAlister, TCU

McAlister proved he can thrive in a new setting. He handed Sonny Dykes a new downfield threat for his Air Raid system.

The Boise State transfer settled for only 39 receptions for 762 yards. But he averaged 19.5 yards a catch.

His numbers look ready to explode as he enters his second season at Fort Worth.

2. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

The originators of the Air Raid offense have Douglas as the next best wideout coming from Lubbock.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder bet on himself in jumping from Florida to Texas Tech. But the move paid dividends in the end. Douglas hit new career highs across the board: 60 passes caught, 877 yards and six touchdowns.

He's back for his senior season. And already looking like a threat to lead the conference in all receiving categories. But the No. 1 presents his own counterarguments.

1. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

He's the lone 1,000-yard WR listed here. Tyson is also the only Big 12 wideout back after hitting the century mark for yards.

Kenny Dillingham has an uber-productive weapon in Tyson. The head coach watched him produce five 100-yard games — but three during November. He was even one yard shy of 100 against UCF. But more astonishing for Tyson? He never fell below seven catches in all of his contests during the final month of the regular season. Dillingham already says Tyson is faster than last season.

The 6-foot-1 junior delivered three two-touchdown outings last season too. He displays excellent separation skills from his defenders and is natural at tracking the deep ball. He's more than the Big 12's top wide receiver. Tyson enters 2025 as the most NFL-ready wide receiver from the Big 12.