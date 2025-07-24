There are a lot of good games lined up for Week 1 of the college football season, and one of the best will be Alabama going on the road to play the Florida State football team. Both teams are coming off of disappointing 2024 seasons, of varying degrees, and starting 2025 off with a win is crucial for both. Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who transferred in from Boston College, has not shyed away from talking about the matchup.

Tommy Castellanos is going to be the starting QB for the Florida State football team, and his first test on the job won't be easy. Alabama is going to be a good team, but Castellanos is confident that the Seminoles will pull off a win. He has been talking some smack to the Crimson Tide this offseason, going as far as to say that “they don’t have Nick Saban to save them.”

Castellanos has given the Alabama football team plenty of bulletin board material ahead of the colossal showdown, and some coaches wouldn't like that. However, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell had his QB's back at ACC Media Days on Wednesday.

“Well I watched the work. I believe in Tommy, I believe in our football team,” Mike Norvell said, according to an article from On3. “Anybody can get on a microphone and say whatever they want to say. And Tommy is a very respectful young man that’s put in the work, has had his own journey and experiences, and I know his heart when it comes to it. So, I’m grateful for who he is and what he’s all about. And that’s what I told him (after the comments).”

Castellanos clearly isn't afraid of the competition, and that's definitely a good trait to have in college football. Norvell is confident that he and the Seminoles can back up the talk.

“We’re not here to try to speak ourselves into a victory, we’re trying to go earn a victory,” he continued. “And you better show up every single day and let’s go be what we’re capable of being. And if we’ll do that, the rest will take care of itself. But, it’s kind of what I said in the press conference earlier, I don’t want a football team (full of) a bunch of sidekicks to see who’s going to step up. I want guys that are willing to step up and go be it.”

If Castellanos can show up and knock off the Crimson Tide after everything that he said, it'll be a pretty cool moment for him and the Seminoles.

“And when you’re willing to do that and you’re willing to uphold it with actions rather than just the words, then you have a chance to do something pretty special,” Norvell continued. “And Tommy has put in the work. From the very first day he got here, it’s been a great journey and I love his investment into his teammates and his belief in what they can do and what we can be.”

Tommy Castellanos and the Florida State football team will welcome Alabama into Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30th at 3:30 ET, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Crimson Tide are currently big 13-point favorites.