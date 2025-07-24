Shannon Harris is set to be pulling double duty in football over the next few months. After being announced as offensive coordinator for Tennessee State under Reggie Barlow, he was also announced as the DC Defenders head coach on Wednesday afternoon. Harris led the team as interim head coach after Barlow stepped down to lead the Tigers. Now, he has a foot in the college football world and a foot in professional football.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the DC Defenders, especially our players, coaches and support staff,” said Harris in a statement posted by the UFL. “The DC community has the best fans in all sports, and I look forward to returning to the field next spring when we begin our quest for a second straight title.”

UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston spoke very highly of Harris, saying, “Shannon Harris' leadership skills and experience with the Defenders made the choice to elevate him to Interim Head Coach an easy one. Taking over at the start of the season is challenging, but Shannon would create continuity with the team culture established by Reggie Barlow while putting his own mark on the 2025 Defenders. He made the promotion to Head Coach an even easier decision after leading the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship. His promotion to head coach is well deserved, and we’re excited to see him lead the team in 2026 as they defend their UFL title.”

During his tenure as interim coach of the DC Defenders, he demonstrated offensive coaching and development skills that should excite Tennessee State fans. This season, he coached Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who led the UFL in passing touchdowns (17) and ranked second in both passing yards (2,294) and total yards (2,333). In the UFL Championship Game, Ta’amu delivered a record-breaking performance, throwing for 390 yards and scoring five touchdowns (four passing, one running), earning MVP honors to cap off the season.

The Defenders in general were a powerhouse on offense, leading the league in total yards (3,454).