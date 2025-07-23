A lot of people are picking the Penn State football team to win the Big Ten, and some are expecting the Nittany Lions to even win the national title. Head coach James Franklin took the team to the College Football Playoff semis last year, and a ton of good talent is returning from that squad. Perhaps the most important player back is quarterback Drew Allar.

Having a returning QB is a major advantage in college football, and Drew Allar is as experienced as they come. The 2025 season will be Allar's third year as the starting QB for the Penn State football team, and James Franklin has big expectations for him.

“He’s made significant leaps every year,” Franklin said at Big Ten Media Days, according to an article from On3. “We expect him to take another significant leap this year. Most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice last year. He decided to come back to school. Unfinished business collectively as a team, but also as an individual.”

Allar is everything that Franklin wants in a QB. He does everything the right way, and he cares about the right things. Franklin had only good things to say about him.

“I’m a big Drew fan,” he said. “You guys get a chance to get around him, you’ll feel the same way. He’s really what it’s all about: It’s team, team, team, it’s community. It’s Penn State. He does things the right way and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

What Franlin has loved to see from Allar during his Penn State career is his constant improvement. He has always been a good QB, and he has gotten better and better every year.

“Showed up on campus, was a backup quarterback for us as a true freshman behind an NFL quarterback,” Franklin added. “And has gotten better in every single year, really in every single area.”

Drew Allar has also grown up a lot during his time with the Nittany Lions, and that doesn't hurt at all. That has really helped him become the best QB that he can be.

“He’s 6-foot-5, he’s now 235 pounds, can make every throw on the field,” Franklin said. “Has shown that he can hurt people with his feet. And has really made tremendous strides as well as a leader, holding himself to a really high standard and willing to have tough conversations with his teammates as well.”

All in all, James Franklin loves Allar. He has taken tremendous strides throughout his time with the program, and he isn't done yet.

“I’m just proud of him,” Franklin said. “Drew has made tremendous growth every single year, all the way back to recruiting. I don’t know if a lot of people remember, but Drew, when we first started recruiting him was a three-star recruit, kind of a throwback recruit. Kept getting better, kept moving up the charts depending on which recruiting service you follow. Some people had him as the No. 1 quarterback in the country before it was all said and done.”

Drew Allar has one more season with the Penn State football team, and he wants to make it a big one. The Nittany Lions were just a couple of plays away from going to the national championship game last year, and now they are trying to get over the hump.