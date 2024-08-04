The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to go on a comeback tour in the 2024 NFL season. Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury late in the 2023 season that destroyed any hopes of a postseason run. Now Burrow is back and healthy, so the Bengals will be looking to pick up where they left off in 2022.

Cincinnati added a ton of talent via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. They reinforced the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow and added more weapons to make their offense even more potent. If the Bengals can get some solid play out of their defense, they will be back in business in the AFC playoff picture.

However, not everyone can make the final 53-man roster. Below we will explore three Bengals players who find themselves on the roster bubble in training camp. These players will need to have a strong preseason if they want to earn a final roster spot in Cincinnati.

Is there still a place for Chris Evans on the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals may be out on Chris Evans after all.

The Bengals drafted Chris Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati hoped that Evans could provide valuable depth behind their lead back at the time Joe Mixon. However, Evans has never accomplished much of anything in his NFL career.

Evans has logged 19 carries for 89 rushing yards through three seasons. He has been more active in the receiving game and as a kick returner. However, he's only been given 58 total touches between rushing, receiving, and kick returns through three seasons. Sadly, Chris Evans was given his opportunity to make an impact for the Bengals and that time is long gone.

Evans is also in danger because of the talent that Cincinnati added over the past few seasons at the position. They spent a fifth-round pick in 2023 on Chase Brown, who has received a lot of training camp hype. The Bengals also signed Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency.

We also shouldn't forget that Trayveon Williams is ahead of Evans on the Bengals depth chart.

Evans may be able to squeak his way onto the roster if the Bengals decide to keep four running backs. However, they may instead roster three backs and use practice squad elevations in case of emergency.

Hakeem Butler is a great story, but he may not be able to carve out a role in Cincinnati

Hakeem Butler is one of several players who have made it to the NFL after playing in the XFL or UFL.

Butler has an extensive history as a professional football player. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Butler has had stints with the Panthers, Eagles, and Steelers as well. Most recently, Butler played for the St. Louis Battlehawks during the 2024 UFL season.

He has only played in two NFL games, both of which came in 2020 with the Eagles. Butler only received one target in those two games.

Butler is a big-bodied receiver who likely appealed to the Bengals for his contested catch potential. He stands at 6'5″ and 225lbs, which could help him easily bully most defensive backs in the NFL.

However, the Bengals have a crowded wide receiver room. This could make it incredibly difficult for Butler to carve out a spot on the final roster with the Bengals.

For starters, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins aren't going anywhere. Jermaine Burton is a lock to make the roster as a young receive who has plenty of upside. That leaves players like Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, and Charlie Jones ahead of Butler in the pecking order.

Unfortunately for Butler, he has a very slim chance of making the final roster. His best shot is to compete for a practice squad spot in Cincinnati.

Can Joseph Ossai make the Bengals' 53-man roster?

Joseph Ossai's roster spot has never looked so vulnerable.

The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ossai's best season was 2022 where he logged 17 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. However, it is fair to say that he has not lived up to expectations in Cincinnati so far in his NFL career.

Ossai is currently projected as a third-string defensive end. Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are your starters, along with depth players in Cam Sample and Myles Murphy.

Ossai's best chance of making the final roster is to hope that Cincinnati decides to keep a fifth defensive end. He will also need to beat out other depth competition like Jeff Gunter, Cedric Johnson, and Justin Blazek.

Ossai has what it takes to beat out these players, but it all depends on how many defensive ends the Bengals decide to keep. Ultimately, it may be out of Ossai's hands.