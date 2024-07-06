Quarterback Joe Burrow is still with the Cincinnati Bengals, and as long as he’s upright they should be in the playoff mix in 2024. But the rest of the roster ahead of training camp will be tough to narrow down, providing three interesting cut candidates.

Included in the mix is running back Chris Evans. Is he No. 4 on a three-man position? Also in trouble is tight end Tanner McLachlan, who must navigate a deep, but not overly talented, position. And standing near the cut cliff is edge rusher Joseph Ossai.

Evans is a 5-11, 215-pounder who enters his fourth season. McLachlan is a rookie who was drafted in the sixth round. And Ossai is a 6-4, 263-pound three-year veteran.

Bengals RB Chris Evans trying to find an opening

There hasn’t be a lot of action for Evans in his first three NFL seasons. He managed only 19 carries and gained 89 yards without a score, but found the end zone three times through the air.

He hasn’t developed the way the Bengals hoped when they drafted him in 2021. With Joe Mixon in Houston, the door is open for playing time at the position. But Evans doesn’t seem to have the goods to make it happen.

Ahead of him are Zach Moss and Chase Brown. Moss may have the inside track on first and second downs, but Brown is clearly the more explosive of the two players.

Moss told profootballnetwork.com he’s ready for the challenge Brown brings to the table.

“I love seeing what Chase is doing already,” Moss said. “He has a chance to do a lot of good things in this league, and they’re gonna put him in great positions. My job is to help him as much as I can, and vice-versa, and try to be the best tandem we can be and win games. That’s really all that matters.”

Also ahead of Evans on the depth chart is Trayveon Williams. He’s been with the Bengals since 2019. But his carries dwindled to 21 over the last two seasons combined. However, Williams is likely to stick around because of his special-teams prowess.

Can TE Tanner McLachlan beat the odds?

While Tanner McLachlan earned praise as a potential breakout for the Bengals, he’s also a guy who might not make the 53-man roster. His first four collegiate seasons were at Southern Utah, but he transferred to the University of Arizona in 2022 and put together a pair of solid seasons.

McLachlan eventually broke Rob Gronkowski's career record for receptions by a tight end. He finished with 79 while Gronk had 75. Some draft gurus tabbed McLachlan as a higher pick than the sixth round, but his measurables — including his short arms (for a tight end) and lack of elite speed — probably made teams look elsewhere.

And lacking in those areas may be what costs him a roster spot when Aug. 27 rolls around. The Bengals list Mike Geskicki as their starter with Drew Sample tagged as the backup. Then comes Tanner Hudson while Erick All Jr. in next. All four of those guys are expected to make the roster.

So when push comes to shove, McLachlan’s path to the 53-man roster may hinge on whether the Bengals believe they can afford to keep five players at the position.

According to nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein, McLachlan presented a challenging evaluation.

“His measurables and traits don’t really match the intangibles and effort he puts on tape,” Zierlein said. “He plays with the spirit of an in-line tight end and flashes what it takes to execute blocks, but he’s missing the mass and play strength for one to confidently project him as a pro blocker at this point. While McLachlan has short arms and average speed, he still finds ways to go get the football outside his frame and does whatever it takes to add yards after catch. There are boxes that go unchecked, but his ‘whatever it takes’ mentality is the kind of intangible that often turns prospects into pros.”

Some positives, for sure. But it’s a still a roster-deadline call on this guy.

Edge rusher Jospeh Ossai in a difficult mix

It’s quite possible Ossai not only beats the cut scenario, but finds himself in a nice role with the Bengals in 2024.

One thing working in his favor is better health heading into 2024. He battled an ankle injury during preseason and it bothered him throughout the year. Ossai told Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network his mindset is strong this season.

“The biggest difference is mentally, being mentally stable and being able to see yourself in a position to deal with the things you need to, as far as taking on blocks,” Ossai said. “You’re not thinking about how you’re moving, or you feel a pinch and you’re thinking, ‘Did the surgery go well? Is everything healed? Am I going to be completely ready?’

The Bengals would like to see Ossai step up. The mix of Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson at the head of the class is strong. Cam Sample and Myles Murphy also add to the mix. Ossai is in that next group with McKinnley Jackson, and he’s entering the final year of his contract. Nothing like the hope a new deal combined with being on the roster bubble to motivate an NFL player to his best level.