The Arizona Coyotes and their current arena situation kicked off relocation rumors last summer. These rumors created speculation of a potential Utah NHL team. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith has repeatedly expressed his interest in bringing the league to Salt Lake City. Whether it be through relocation or NHL expansion.
Now, these expansion rumors have kicked into full gear once again. Smith took to social media and provided fans with a link to a survey. If fans have any ideas for potential Utah NHL team names, they can submit them through this survey. Smith could be simply looking for ideas for a team down the line. But it could also signal that an expansion franchise could come to Utah in the near future.
With this in mind, let's take our own stab at name suggestions. What would a new hockey franchise look like in Utah? Here are three potential Utah NHL team names with NHL expansion looking ever more likely as time goes on.
“Eagles” — to honor the past
Adding a Utah NHL team would not be the first time hockey has come to the state. In 1969, a minor league team, the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, began play. They went on to play in three minor leagues — the Western Hockey League, Central Hockey League, and International Hockey League. The team was sold in 1994 and relocated to Detroit, Michigan.
If Ryan Smith were to own a Utah NHL team, he would not be the first Jazz owner to have a hockey team, either. Former Jazz owner Larry H. Miller bought the team in 1989. In their existence, the Golden Eagles won three Adams Cups in the CHL and two Turner Cups in the IHL before their relocation to Detroit.
This Utah NHL team name idea drops “Golden” because of the existing Vegas Golden Knights. However, the name acknowledges hockey's past in the state. And it could lead some older hockey fans in the state to support the team after losing it in the mid-90s.
“Yeti” — a nod to a legend
Utah is known for many things. For instance, snow and mountains are likely some of the first things you think of when the state comes to mind. However, there is a widespread legend that many are aware of. Many reported sightings of Bigfoot – a mythical humanoid creature that towers over people – originated from Utah.
This is a very popular name idea among fans. In fact, some variations of Bigfoot or Yeti are likely among the first name ideas you'll see when searching the topic. It makes sense, as it honors a part of local culture while also allowing the team to have an intimidating mascot.
We go with Yeti here as it sounds better than Bigfoot. Overall, though, this name is very personal to the state of Utah. Any Utah NHL team could gain a large following if they decide to go with this name idea from the start.
“Hive” — a nod to the state insect
One final Utah NHL name idea is another nod to the state. Utah's state insect is the honey bee. In fact, the state is known as the Beehive State. The beehive is also a common symbol in Mormonism and is one of the most common religions in Utah.
There are certainly other variations that could be used here. For example, they could simply use Honey Bees for the Utah NHL team name. Another possibility is Buzz, to give the state another team with two Z's in its name. This idea uses Hive to separate them from the Salt Lake Bees, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
Overall, using Hive or any variation is another nod to the state's history. And it could give them a crisp look, especially if they choose the correct color scheme. This one is a bit out there, but it certainly makes sense at the end of the day.