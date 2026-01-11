The Chicago Bears have built an identity for themselves this season as the comeback kids of the league. All throughout the regular season, the team mounted comeback after comeback en route to an 11-6 record and a division title. However, hardly anyone thought that Chicago could continue walking the tightrope once the playoffs came around.

Turns out, the Bears' comeback magic carries over to the postseason. Against their bitter rivals in the Green Bay Packers, the Bears pulled out another comeback in the Wild Card round. Chicago overcame a 21-3 lead at halftime and rode a 25-point fourth quarter to eliminate Greeen Bay from the postseason. It was an amazing comeback from the best comeback team in the league.

After the game, Bears coach Ben Johnson shared what he did to help the team prepare for these situations. Johnson says that he showed film of the New England Patriots' legendary 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl to his players. The coach also had former Pats OL Joe Thuney and Falcons DT Grady Jarrett (who are both with the Bears) talk to their teammates.

#Bears HC Ben Johnson says they showed the Falcons/Patriots 28–3 Super Bowl game to the team in camp as a lesson that a game is never over. They had Joe Thuney (who was with New England) and Grady Jarrett (who was with Atlanta) speak to the team about their experiences. That… pic.twitter.com/GASGZzF1sC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

The Bears struggled mightily in the first half of their Wild Card game against the Packers. Caleb Williams was missing throws, Johnson's fourth-down magic was nowhere to be found, and the defense couldn't stop Green Bay's attack. It was a brutal showing for the team, who seemed destined to lose horribly in their first game back in the postseason since 2021.

Come the second half, though, the Bears started to lock in. The defense tightened up in the last two quarters, bending but never breaking. They allowed just one touchdown in the second half, but was otherwise solid. They were also aided by a couple of missed field goals and extra points by Brandon McManus.

It was the offense, though, that stole the show. In the fourth quarter, the Bears offense scored 25 huge points to cut into the deficit. As a result, the Bears completed the comeback and advanced to the Divisional Round.