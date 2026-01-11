The Texas Longhorns have addressed a critical defensive void by securing a commitment from standout Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles. This move comes at a pivotal time for Steve Sarkisian’s squad, especially with the departure of star defender Anthony Hill Jr. to the NFL Draft.

Biles, an All-ACC performer who emerged as a top transfer portal name, provides immediate experience to the linebacker room. To further bolster the defensive front, the program also added Arkansas nose tackle Ian Geffrard, an imposing presence weighing 388 pounds. These additions reflect a focused effort to maintain a physical and aggressive defense as the team prepares for the challenges of the 2026 campaign.

In addition to these external acquisitions, the coaching staff successfully navigated a brief period of uncertainty regarding their internal talent. Regarding the situation in the secondary, Chris Hummer said: “Texas made a strong push to keep Kobe Black, and the sophomore CB now plans to remain in Austin, per his agency.”

He further described the retention as a “big win for the Longhorns to keep the former five-star recruit on the roster.” After facing significant interest from other programs in the transfer portal, Black’s decision to stay provides the secondary with essential continuity and a high-level playmaker to anchor the defensive backfield.

The offensive side of the ball also received a major weapon to support quarterback Arch Manning with the addition of All-Big 12 running back Raleek Brown. After losing four backs to the portal, including leading rusher Quintrevion Wisner, landing the Arizona State star became an offseason priority.

Brown joins the Longhorns coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 1,141 rushing yards and earned first-team honors. His arrival helps stabilize a backfield that will also feature redshirt freshman Christian Clark, who showed promise in the Citrus Bowl.

The ability to pivot quickly from roster losses to significant gains shows a mature management style that has kept the Longhorns at the forefront of the college football landscape. As the transfer window closes, the team appears well-positioned to maintain its status as a dominant force in the conference and beyond.