Almost no scenario could be worse for Green Bay Packers fans than the one they had to endure watching their team lose to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. The Cheeseheads have been taking their anger out on everybody since then, but head coach Matt LaFleur has absorbed the brunt of the blame for one of the most painful losses in NFL Playoff history.

The seventh-year head coach has never had much success in the postseason, losing his last three playoff games. There is just something about blowing a 21-3 lead to an arch-rival that will push fans over the edge, which is exactly the position LaFleur is in.

Regardless of who was supporting LaFleur and who was not, everybody in Green Bay appears to be on the same page now.

“Casual fans are just going to blame Brandon McManus for this loss,” one fan tweeted. “How about 3 straight punts to start the second half? Matt LaFleur has been the issue with the Packers since 2019. He should have been fired after making one of the worst decisions in NFL history.”

“Six points scored in the second half,” another frustrated fan reacted. “Wasted two timeouts because you weren't ready and STILL got a delay of game after the timeout. Seven points lost because you kept a kicker who's struggled all year. This was a coaching disaster class by the #Packers Matt LaFleur.”

It was not just fans bashing him. NBA analyst and NFL fan Bill Simmons called LaFleur's game “one of the worst playoff coaching performances this century.

“Matt LaFleur's second half has to be on the short list of worst playoff coaching performances this century,” Simmons tweeted.

Many Packers fans are now in favor of firing LaFleur, who remains under contract through the 2026 season. That puts him on the same timeline as general manager Brian Gutekunst, who is unlikely to pull the trigger, but first-year president Ed Policy could give in to the public demands.