The Carolina Panthers dropped a Wild Card game on Saturday to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31. It was a thriller that featured several lead changes. Following the game, Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan thanked former Carolina players who supported him and his squad, including Cam Newton.

“All the legends were coming out tonight, they definitely showed out,” McMillan said afterward, per NFL reporter John Ellis. “We definitely felt the love and support.”

Tetairoa McMillan starting his avail by thanking former Panthers legends, including Cam Newton, for being in attendance and supporting them. pic.twitter.com/oBNU9tUKDS — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

McMillan had five receptions for 81 yards in his first career NFL Playoff game. Carolina finished the season with a losing record, despite winning the NFC South this season. McMillan was selected eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by Carolina.

Newton played quarterback for the Panthers, leading Carolina to a Super Bowl during the 2015 season. He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Panthers are heading in the right direction

Carolina was one of the worst NFL teams just a few years ago. The Panthers, under head coach Dave Canales, have been trending in the right direction.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers have a core of young offensive players in McMillan, along with quarterback Bryce Young. Young has the trust of his head coach.

“Bryce is really consistent in terms of his prep, our normal conversations throughout the week,” Canales said, per ESPN. “He goes out there to practice and he just continues to lead the group and make sure we get to the right play.

“His demeanor stays pretty even, which is why he's performed really well in critical situations, end-of-game situations, fourth down and those types of things.”

The Panthers made it a priority to give Young weapons to work with for the 2025 season. Moving forward, Panthers fans hope that Young and McMillan have plenty of big games together for Carolina.

McMillan closed his rookie regular season with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards, and seven touchdowns.