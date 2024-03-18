With the NCAA Tournament set to tip-off this week, NBA scouts are preparing to hit the road and do some scouting in advance of the NBA Draft. While college success does not always translate to NBA success, players have used March Madness as a means to improve their draft stock. There are a few players worth watching, but maybe some of the top potential NBA prospects include Kentucky's Rob Dillingham, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and Colorado's Cody Williams.
Rob Dillingham could jump to the No. 1 pick
Kentucky and John Calipari have become synonymous with NBA Draft prospects, especially as freshmen. So it's no surprise that one of the top freshmen in the country is currently a Wildcat in Rob Dillingham. What's been interesting though with Dillingham is that he's come off the bench this season.
That's hasn't been an issue though as Dillingham is still considered to be a lottery pick in the draft. But could he shoot up in the draft order? Quite a few mock drafts have pivoted to another French sensation in Alex Sarr who is currently playing in Australia.
But there's a case to be made that Dillingham is the best guard prospect in the draft and should be in consideration for the top pick, or at least a top three pick. With the San Antonio Spurs likely getting another top three pick, can you picture Dillingham running the pick and roll and throwing lobs to Victor Wembanyama? He's certainly one to look out for during the NCAA Tournament.
Dalton Knecht could be an underrated lottery pick
It's hard to call a player who gets drafted in the lottery as underrated. After all, those are players expected to become very good NBA players, we're talking All-Star and/or starter level. But even with Dalton Knecht being projected as a probably lottery pick, he's still a little underrated.
But that's how it's been his entire basketball career to this point. He wasn't highly recruited out of high school and opted to go the junior college route before eventually transferring to the Division 1 level. He's exploded this season, his first at Tennessee, and has led the Volunteers in scoring.
Knecht is a very good three-point shooter and very comfortable getting to his spots and being able to create his own shot. Now he probably won't have as much freedom like that from the get-go in the NBA, but that shooting ability is something that's immediately translatable. A strong NCAA Tournament run from him and maybe more people will catch on.
Cody Williams can rise up even more
Perhaps no other player has seen their stock rise as much as Cody Williams has. The freshman wing, and younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, has shot up in many mock drafts and has even been suggested as a top five pick.
Colorado was a bubble team this season and could have missed the NCAA Tournament altogether. But a strong end to the season and a surge through the Pac-12 Tournament to the championship game solidified the Buffs as a March Madness team. Williams has been a key factor during this hot stretch.
One of the things that's helped Williams shoot up on draft boards is his potential on both ends of the floor. He's a talented offensive player and a capable defender as well. He's obviously going to have to bulk up a little bit in the NBA, but the talent is there.