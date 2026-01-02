Who will be the New York Giants' new head coach? That's been the question on every fan's mind after they fired Brian Daboll this season. Daboll had a solid start to his Giants career, but the tail end of his tenure saw endless frustrations on both sides of the ball. Now, New York is in need of a new name to lead them to a brighter future.

There are a lot of names that are floating around as potential candidates for the Giants' head coaching job. Some of these names from Jordan Raanan's report are popular candidates who are also on the radar of other teams. However, there's one interesting name on the list: former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“The team had a head start on compiling a list of candidates that includes former NFL head coach Mike McCarthy, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Raiders coach and Giants player Antonio Pierce and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, among others,” Raanan wrote for ESPN.

In addition, Raanan points out that Mike Kafka will also be given an interview. Kafka started the season as the Giants' offensive coordinator, but he was promoted to interim head coach following Daboll's firing.

McCarthy spent five seasons as the Cowboys' head coach. During that time, Dallas had a 49-35 record, mostly keeping their status as a playoff contender. The Cowboys also dominated the Giants during this time, with McCarthy only losing once to New York during his time in Dallas.

McCarthy would be an interesting coach for the Giants. While the lack of playoff success stands out, his ability to raise the floor of a team cannot be ignored. New York needs a coach who can provide stability and a platform for their young players to grow. With players like Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers on offense, McCarthy could help build a solid foundation on offense for the team.

Who the Giants hire at this point will shape their immediate future. Because of that, New York has to be extra careful about who they choose to lead a new era in the Big Apple.