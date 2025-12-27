Vanderbilt basketball (12-0) just saw its dream season hit a snag. Fifth-year senior Frankie Collins has a torn meniscus and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Fans will be happy to know that he did undergo successful surgery, but this is obviously brutal news for all involved.

Collins played for Michigan, Arizona State and TCU before arriving in Nashville. Despite taking on a lesser offensive role this seaosn, he has been an important part of a historic Commodores campaign. Undefeated Vandy still boasts impactful scorers like Duke Miles, Tyler Tanner and Tyler Nickel, but the loss of Collins could negatively affect the team on both ends of the floor.