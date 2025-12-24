In a rare turn of events, New York Knicks' James Nnaji has been granted NCAA eligibility and is headed to Baylor to play college basketball for the Bears. Nnaji was a second-round pick in 2023. He was initially projected to be a first-round pick before the Detroit Pistons selected him 31st overall in the second round. However, after the NCAA granted eligibility to multiple former G League players earlier this year, the former second-round pick is headed back to school.

Nnaji is heading back to college basketball, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“James Nnaji, the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has enrolled at Baylor, agents Gerard Raventos and Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports told DraftExpress. A monumental development: a former NBA draft pick is immediately eligible to play college basketball this season,” Givony reported.

The news of Nnaji's return to NCAA basketball didn't sit well with some, including Field of 88's Sean Paul, who is more understanding of G League players and non-drafted players, but Nnaji's last move doesn't sit well with him.

“Allllllllllllllright, think this is where I draw a line. You can’t be drafted and play college basketball. I don’t care about the G-League shit that much because none of dudes were drafted or ever in consideration to be drafted. James Nnaji was damn near a first round pick,” Paul said.

Paul's collegue in former ESPN writer, Jeff Goodman, agrees.

“It’s hard to blame Scott Drew or any of the college coaches for this if it’s allowed by the NCAA. But it’s become a complete joke now because there are no rules anymore,” Goodman said. “It’s just “make it up as you go” now. And where does it end?”

Article Continues Below

NBA media, other reactions to James Nnaji's move to Baylor

The Knicks' James Nnaji was a projected first-round pick before falling to the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. For many, the opportunities, which included playing in the Hungarian League and with FC Barcelona, for Nnaji should make him ineligible. However, it appears not to be the case.

Still, the rare move has confused NBA analysts, some of which have come forward, including NBA insider Keith Smith.

“I don't really know how to process that this is a thing,” Smith said. “But good for Nnaji and good for the Knicks (they acquired Nnaji's draft rights as the “something” from the Hornets in the KAT deal) who will get to see him play here stateside. Certainly, a new an interesting situation.”

Baylor has yet to release a statement.