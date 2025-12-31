UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close didn’t mince words following her team’s statement road victory over Ohio State, and the conversation only intensified in the days that followed.

After the No. 4 Bruins defeated the No. 19 Buckeyes 82-75 on Dec. 28, Close used her postgame availability to highlight what she viewed as a glaring absence of media attention surrounding one of the most crucial games on the women’s basketball calendar.

Close expanded on the earlier criticism on Tuesday, doubling down on her broader concerns about how women’s sports are covered compared to men’s programs. Speaking to Front Office Sports’ Margaret Fleming, she emphasized that her comments were rooted in advocacy rather than anger.

“I have never been shy about my desire to grow the game and to tell the stories of the great women in it,” Close said, via Fleming. “I know that traditional media has changed quite a bit, I just can’t remember a time in my 15 years as a head coach that we had a double-ranked game that had zero press conference and wanted zero quotes from the away team.”

She also pointed directly to the imbalance she sees between men’s and women’s sports coverage.

“I’m not just talking about people in the building, I’m talking about our publications back home and anyone who wants to tell the story of our game, when I know some of these outlets cover every men’s road game in person, you know,” Close added. “I’m just asking for proportionate growth and coverage with the growth of our game, and I am happy to support non-traditional media that wants to tell the stories of our players in appropriate ways.”

New Cori Close statement: "I just can’t remember a time…we had a double-ranked game that had zero press conference…I’m not just talking about people in the building, I’m talking about our publications back home…some of these outlets cover every men’s road game in person." pic.twitter.com/4J6gFKfdpj — Margaret Fleming (@mgfleming12) December 30, 2025

The matchup in Columbus was the only game that day featuring two ranked teams, yet Close noted that no traditional media outlets were present to cover it in person.

That frustration carried over into subsequent conversations, including a phone interview with Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times, where she openly questioned the lack of coverage.

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Close told Royer after the game. “You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me.”

UCLA women's bball coach Cori Close said that I (from Los Angeles, not in Columbus), was the only media member to to talk with her after UCLA's win vs OSU. Close said she didn't mind if I printed her response, so here it is in full. Close's full remarks are in the photo below: pic.twitter.com/lQ3kiMcBXf — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) December 28, 2025

The comments come as UCLA continues to build momentum on the court. The Bruins are 12-1, riding a six-game winning streak that includes ranked wins over Tennessee Vols and Ohio State after a lone loss to No. 2 Texas Longhorns in Las Vegas. As UCLA pushes deeper into conference play, Close’s message signals that the program expects its on-court success to be matched by attention off it.