Leading up to Friday’s 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Kings have shipped out one of their all-time franchise stars. The team sent goalie Jonathan Quick – who helped the Kings win two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 – to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli first reported the deal late Tuesday night, but full details of the trade were revealed by Aaron Portzline on Wednesday morning.

Deal will be announced later this morning by #CBJ and #LAKings, but told the deal is this: To #LAKings:

D Vladislav Gavrikov

G Joonas Korpisalo To #CBJ:

G Jonathan Quick

First-round pick

Third-round pick — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 1, 2023

Not only is Los Angeles sending Quick to Columbus, but they are also dishing out a conditional first-round pick and a third-round NHL Draft pick. In return, the Kings are receiving goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are certain conditions for the first-round pick. If the Kings make the playoffs this season, Columbus will acquire a first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. If the Kings miss the playoffs, the Blue Jackets will receive Los Angeles’ second-round picks in both the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts.

Considering Los Angeles is currently tied atop the Western Conference standings with a 34-20-8 record and 76 points, that first-round pick looks likely.

Although Quick’s career contributions to the franchise are impressive, it has been a struggle for the 37-year-old this season. He has a subpar 3.50 GA/A and .876 SV% in 31 games, and was supplanted as the Kings’ starter by Phoenix Copley. Copley has posted a 2.82 GA/A and .899 SV% in 27 contests.

Newcomers Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov will give Los Angeles some reinforcements in their final drive to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Korpisalo will likely serve as Copley’s backup. He is 27 years old and had a 3.17 GA/A and .913 SV% in 26 games for Columbus. Meanwhile, Gavrikov – who is also 27 years old – fits into the team’s defensive core. He has 10 points (three goals and seven assists) this season and averages a substantial 22:20 of ice time per game.