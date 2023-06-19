The Winnipeg Jets publicly pushed back on head coach Rick Bowness after their elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Players having issues in some form or another is nothing new if you're a Jets fan. It was just a rather public display of these issues coming to the surface.

We don't know the extent of the issues in the Jets locker room. However, something seems to be broken in the locker room. So much so that some former Jets players have reportedly called it the “worst dressing room they’d ever been in.”

It's abundantly clear the player combination here is just not working. But even beyond locker room issues, Winnipeg just hasn't won much with this group of players. Something has to change.

That brings us to assistant captain Mark Scheifele. The 30-year-old forward scored a career-high 42 goals this past season to help the Jets into the playoffs. Furthermore, he is an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Scheifele is no doubt beginning to get up there in age. However, he could be extremely valuable to any team looking for more scoring. With that in mind, here are three potential trade destinations for Mark Scheifele this summer.

The Blue Jackets pick third overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. With that pick, Columbus will select their next center of the future. However, Scheifele represents a much more immediate source of help.

As of now, Columbus has Boone Jenner as their top center iceman. Jenner is certainly not a bad player by any means. He just isn't the ideal number-one center for a team looking to contend.

And make no mistake, the Blue Jackets are looking to contend. They've made splashy moves for defensemen Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson already this offseason. Columbus does not want a repeat of this year's disappointment.

The Blue Jackets have promising youngsters in Kent Johnson and Cole Sillenger. Acquiring Scheifele allows those younger players to develop at a more steady pace in less pressure-filled roles.

The Red Wings have around $30 million in cap space and a general manager not afraid to use it. Last year, the Red Wings spent over $60 million on the first day of free agency. This year, they likely look to the trade market.

Detroit is linked to Michigan native Alex DeBrincat. However, Scheifele kind of kills two birds with one stone. The 30-year-old is a history of scoring goals and he can play center.

The Red Wings have Dylan Larkin entrenched as their top-line center. Beyond that, it's a lot less clear-cut. Andrew Copp played center a lot last season. However, he feels destined for a move to the wing.

Detroit has the cap space to make this work, and the assets to pull off the trade. Scheifele grew up three hours away from Detroit in Ontario, as well. So perhaps he's a bit familiar with the franchise already.

The Hurricanes lacked scoring in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it showed. Scheifele certainly represents a fix for that, but he also represents a fix for their center depth as well.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi saw time as the second-line center this season. That's not the most ideal situation, though Kotkaniemi is a fine player in his own right. Furthermore, Jordan Staal could depart the team in free agency.

Scheifele represents an immediate upgrade for the second line. And this move allows Kotkaniemi to play a role he may be more comfortable playing. Carolina is missing something that's keeping them from making the Stanley Cup Finals. Perhaps the 30-year-old Jets veteran is that missing piece.