Published November 20, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

It is all there for the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday when they travel to Columbus to take on their archrival Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams come into the game with 11-0 records, and the winner will clinch the Big Ten East Division title and earn a spot in the conference title game.

But there’s a lot more at stake than that, as both teams are in the top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings, with the Wolverines in the No. 3 slot and the Buckeyes at No. 2. The winner of this game all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser could also make it, but neither team wants to consider that possibility

The Wolverines ended Ohio State’s long domination in the series with a 42-27 victory last year. Can Michigan make it 2 in a row? Here’s a look at 3 concerns that will impact head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team.

The health of running back Blake Corum

Corum is the best and most important player on the Wolverines. He has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns, with a 5.9 yard per carry average.

He was on his way to another scintillating performance against Illinois Fighting Illini with 103 first-half yards and a touchdown when he suffered a left knee injury and left the field in pain. While he returned with his teammates to start the second half and had 1 carry for 5 yards, he did not play after that.

Michigan needs Corum to be at his best to have a chance against Ohio State on the road. Obviously, the Wolverines will do everything possible to aid in his recovery, but if he is not able to play with the same kind of reckless abandon he has demonstrated throughout the season, it will be a major struggle.

QB J.J. McCarthy needs to step up for the Wolverines

Michigan rolled through 10 opponents before they squeaked past Illinois 19-17. The Michigan offense struggled after an early touchdown drive and they won the game on the strength of 4 Jake Moody field goals.

If the Wolverines have to settle for 3-point attempts against Ohio State it will almost certainly become a long afternoon with the Buckeyes celebrating at the end of the game. Michigan needs an excellent game from J.J. McCarthy.

The quarterback is a solid leader and an excellent athlete, but he must show he can make the key throws on third-down plays if Michigan is going to be successful. McCarthy has completed 165 of 247 passes for 1,952 yards with a 14-2 TD-interception ratio this season. While those are good numbers, he was 18 of 34 for 208 yards without a TD pass against Illinois. He needs to pick it up here.

Michigan defense must assert itself

The Wolverines have been a solid defensive team all year, and have only allowed one opponent to score more than 20 points. They gave up 27 points to Maryland in late September and have not allowed more than 17 since.

Michigan needs a big game from linebacker Junior Colson, who leads the team with 73 tackles and also has 2.0 sacks. Linebacker Mike Morris has a team best 7.0 sacks and he will be required to put pressure on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

Defensive back Rod Moore has 3 interceptions, while fellow cover man DJ Turner has 8 passes defensed and 1 pick. Both men will have to be at their best to contain Marvin Harrison and Ohio State’s group of superior receivers.