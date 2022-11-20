Published November 20, 2022

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season provided pure chaos, and yet, it nearly provided so much more. Thanks to some huge upsets and near-upsets, the College Football Playoff picture has narrowed down once again ahead of rivalry week, so it’s time for some new rankings.

The biggest upset of the day took place in the SEC, where South Carolina destroyed No. 5 Tennessee in a 63-38 blowout. However, both Michigan and TCU came close to losing as well, and Ohio State and Georgia also had their share of troubles. No. 7 USC had the most impressive performance of the day, defeating No. 16 UCLA 48-45 in an instant classic.

While the top four got by despite their struggles, other ranked teams weren’t quite as lucky. Seven ranked teams in total lost on Saturday, most to heavy underdogs. Now, the playoff picture looks much clearer with one week left in the regular season.

Without further ado, let’s rank the top 10 college football teams following Week 12’s action.

10. Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Following last week’s devastating loss to Washington, Oregon rebounded to defeat Utah 20-17 at home on Saturday night to earn the No. 10 spot in these College Football Playoff rankings. Bo Nix played well through injury, throwing for 287 yards and a touchdown. However, the Ducks’ defense was the key to victory, as they intercepted Cameron Rising three times and conceded just one touchdown.

With the win, Oregon is one win away from earning a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That win won’t come easy, though, as the Ducks travel to face 8-3 Oregon State next Saturday. If they do get the win, they will be in great position for a New Year’s Six bowl game regardless of what happens in the conference championship game.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

In a week where so many top teams struggled, Penn State had arguably the most convincing win of any top team. The Nittany Lions crushed Rutgers on the road, winning 55-10. While the offense racked up 436 yards, including 237 on the ground, the Nittany Lions rode three non-offensive touchdowns to the victory.

Although Penn State has two losses this season, they have come against two of the best teams in the country. Even though the Nittany Lions cannot win the Big 10, they are still in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl. If they can beat Michigan State at home next week, they should lock in an at-large berth to a top bowl game.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

As is tradition, Alabama crushed an FCS foe before the Iron Bowl, defeating Austin Peay 34-0. Jase McLellan ran 17 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns with Jahmyr Gibbs sidelined, and Jermaine Burton had his best game at Alabama with seven catches for 128 yards and two scores. Defensively, the Crimson Tide held Austin Peay to 206 total yards and forced two interceptions.

The win over an FCS team is pretty meaningless for Alabama in the big picture. While the Tide are almost certainly out of playoff contention, they can all but clinch a New Year’s Six berth by beating Auburn at home next week. Alabama may have fallen below expectations this season, but the Tide will always take joy in beating their archrival.

7. Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Clemson continued to dominate at home by destroying Miami 40-10 on Saturday. The Tigers’ defense was superb, allowing only 98 yards and just eight in the first half. DJ Uiagalelei also played very well, accounting for 316 total yards and three touchdowns.

With the win, Clemson finishes ACC play undefeated for the first time since 2019. The Tigers’ finale against South Carolina also got a lot more interesting after the Gamecocks thrashed Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson is a near-lock for the New Year’s Six, and they still have a chance at the College Football Playoff if enough goes its way.

6. LSU Tigers (9-2)

LSU took care of business in its final home game of the season, defeating UAB 41-10. After a poor performance against Arkansas the week before, Jayden Daniels looked like a Heisman contender once again, accounting for 408 total yards and two touchdowns. Noah Cain also had a strong day on the ground with 13 carries for 76 yards and three scores, while the Tigers’ defense held the Blazers to just 48 rushing yards.

The Tigers close out the regular season on the road against lowly Texas A&M next Saturday. However, the real test is in the SEC Championship, where they face top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta. If the Tigers can stun the college football world, they will almost certainly be the first two-loss team in CFP history.

5. USC Trojans (10-1)

For weeks, critics derided USC for not having a signature win this season. The Trojans silenced those critics with a thrilling 48-45 win over archrival UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Caleb Williams was fantastic with 503 total yards and three total touchdowns, boosting his impressive Heisman case. Austin Jones (21 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns) and Jordan Addison (11 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown) both had amazing performances as well.

The Trojans conquered the first of three major tests to close out the season. They close the regular season against a surging Notre Dame team and then will likely face Oregon in the conference championship. If they can get through this stretch unscathed, the Trojans are all but a lock for the College Football Playoff.

4. TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

The Horned Frogs haven’t made anything easy all season, but they continue to win anyways and stay in the top four of these College Football Playoff rankings. Saturday’s game against Baylor was the epitome of that, with the Horned Frogs defeating the Bears 29-28 on a last-second field goal. Even that field goal wasn’t easy, as TCU had to rush its kicking unit on the field with a running clock.

Max Duggan had another strong game with 377 total yards and a passing touchdown. However, TCU’s concern is the status of Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston, who both left with injury. The Horned Frogs will need their leading rusher and receiver to stay undefeated and make the College Football Playoff.

3. Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Michigan has dominated nearly every opponent this season, but that wasn’t the case against Illinois on Saturday. The Wolverines struggled with the Illini, even trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter. Thanks to Jake Moody’s field goal in the final minute, the Wolverines avoided disaster and remained undefeated this season with a 19-17 win.

Heisman contender Blake Corum finished with 18 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, but left the game with an injury. He came back in the second half, but only played one snap before exiting again. The Wolverines need him for next week’s heavyweight showdown against Ohio State, and Saturday’s close call showed exactly why.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

The Buckeyes didn’t struggle as much as their rival, but they still had some trouble with Maryland. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half for a 43-30 win. Dallan Hayden stepped up with the Buckeyes’ top two running backs out, rushing for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Harrison was the star of defense with two sacks, including a strip-sack in the final minute.

Despite some struggles, Ohio State made it to the Michigan game unscathed. This game is one of the biggest in the rivalry’s history, with the winner going to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Both teams will need all hands on deck for this epic showdown.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Even when not at its best, Georgia still beat an SEC foe on the road convincingly. The Bulldogs defeated Kentucky 16-6 thanks to a dominant defensive performance, holding Will Levis and co. to under 300 yards of offense and just one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Stetson Bennett had a quiet game, but Kenny McIntosh showed out with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season against Georgia Tech before playing LSU in the SEC Championship. Barring an unprecedented collapse, Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff. It will take a remarkable performance to stop the Bulldogs from winning another national championship.