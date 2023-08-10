The Columbus Blue Jackets' 2022-23 season did not go according to plan, to put it lightly. After landing the biggest fish of free agency in star winger Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus at least expected to compete for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, several injuries derailed the season before it could really get going, and the Blue Jackets limped to last place in the Eastern Conference.

If there's any silver lining, it's that the Blue Jackets got to add to their already strong prospect pool. Initially, fans were irate that Columbus slipped to No. 3 in the draft lottery, and it's hard to blame them for that reaction. After the draft, though, there's a real argument that the Blue Jackets have the best prospect pool in the entire NHL.

The 2023-24 season is getting closer, and training camps are now just a few weeks away. With that in mind, here are three Blue Jackets players to watch ahead of training camp.

3. Denton Mateychuk, D

Columbus has made sweeping changes to its blue line this offseason, acquiring both Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson in trades. Considering the Blue Jackets allowed four goals and 35.4 shots per game, both second worst in the league, upgrading the defense was a clear priority. Even better, there are still more reinforcements in the pipeline.

Mateychuk, the No. 12 pick in last year's draft, is one of Columbus' premiere defensive prospects. The 19-year-old Canadian has serious upside as an offensive blue-liner, recording 65 points (eight goals) in 63 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL this season. He is on the smaller side at 5-11 and 194 pounds (per CapFriendly) but is reportedly bulking up and still has plenty of time to do so.

Mateychuk is probably due for another year in the WHL as he continues to develop as a player. When he does make his NHL debut, likely in 2024-25, he could soon become a staple on the Blue Jackets' back end.

2. David Jiricek, D

Before that, though, there's another elite defenseman waiting in the wings. Jiricek, a 19-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the No. 6 pick in last year's draft and arguably the highest-rated defenseman in the draft. Thanks to the Blue Jackets trading Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks a year earlier, they were able to snag Jiricek for themselves.

Jiricek has actually made his NHL debut, although he played just four games while Columbus was dealing with injuries. He spent most of the year with the Cleveland Monsters, the Jackets' AHL affiliate, and notched 38 points (six goals) in 55 games. He earned a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic, although he was unable to play, and won Rookie of the Month in December.

Jiricek could easily become a full-time NHLer this year, although he could also begin the year in the NHL again thanks to Columbus' added depth. Regardless of when he comes up full-time, he figures to be a key piece for the future.

1. Adam Fantilli, C

There was never any doubt who would top this list. Fantilli was widely seen as the No. 2 prospect in the draft and could've easily been No. 1 if he didn't share the draft with a generational talent in Connor Bedard. Columbus nabbing him at No. 3, thanks to the Anaheim Ducks going off the board by selecting Leo Carlsson, was massive for the franchise.

An 18-year-old from Ontario, Fantilli spent last season at the University of Michigan alongside other top prospects, such as New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes. Fantilli was an absolute monster for the Wolverines, recording 65 points (30 goals) in just 36 games. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey, becoming the first freshman to win the award since Jack Eichel eight years earlier. He also helped Canada win the World Championship and World Juniors earlier this year, becoming just the second Canadian to win both in the same year.

Fantilli signed his entry-level contract on July 1, just days after he was drafted, so he's already primed to make his NHL debut. Simply put, he is the future of this franchise and has a long, prosperous career ahead of him.