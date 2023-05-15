Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Amid an improbable postseason run that started in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, the Miami Heat now find themselves in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. They shocked the world by knocking out the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks, and then took care of business against New York Knicks in six games. A rematch of the 2020 ECF with the Boston Celtics will now begin on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Heat arrived in the 2023 NBA Playoffs after failing to meet expectations in the regular season; the postseason has been an opposite story, largely due to Jimmy Butler. Butler has arguably been the best player in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and is excelling in the postseason once again albeit denying any existence of “Playoff” Jimmy.

Across the first two rounds, Jimmy Butler is averaging 31.1 points per game, 13 higher than Bam Adebayo who is second on Heat scoring. He is shooting an efficient 52.7% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line, while bringing in 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. As the best player on the Heat, he will be the primary matchup in the eyes of NBA media next round against Jayson Tatum. Whoever plays better in the Eastern Conference Finals between these two stars will most likely be on the winning team. The Heat should be confident they can beat the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals, much like they did last time these two squads met in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Before the series tips on Wednesday, there are a plethora of predictions to be made on both sides. In terms of the Heat, there are three predictions in particular that are guaranteed to come to fruition. Here are those three predictions against the Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler averages over 30 ppg for the series

Like mentioned, Jimmy Butler has been on a tear in this postseason. The Celtics will be the toughest matchup he has had so far, even considering the first round matchup with the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo played mere minutes in Game 1, and by the time he returned in Game 4, the momentum of the series was firmly on the Miami sidelines. Against the Celtics, the Heat will be playing a team that went to the NBA Finals last season and is led by Tatum coming off of an historic 51-point Game 7 performance. Nevertheless, none of that will stop Jimmy Butler from averaging 30 points per game in the series.

Butler is a menace in the postseason, and might be the most feared player remaining. There are stars riddled throughout the finals in both conferences, but none of them sans LeBron James are known for simply imposing a dominant will like Butler. It will be the same in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics will have their hands full all round. Even with their best effort, they won’t stop Butler from posting 30 points a contest.

Kevin Love dominates the Boston Celtics

Kevin Love has quickly become one of the most underrated additions of the NBA season in the playoffs. He has inserted himself into the regular rotation for the Heat and is fitting perfectly into the role they ask of him. Love hits the open perimeter shots, plays smart, patient offense, and successfully converts his patented outlet pass in what seems to be every game. Not to mention, his postseason experience is undeniably playing a role; a veteran winner like Love can only be a benefit on the court in clutch time minutes. The Celtics don’t have a player like that, and Love is going to be a major factor.

Expect Love to have multiple games with double digit scoring outputs against the Celtics. His game has certainly risen in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and that can be attributed to the postseason success he has had over the years. With a championship already under his belt, he gives the Heat a presence that can constantly remind the younger guys what it takes to go all the way. This will undoubtedly continue next round, as Love will have consistent minutes and make big plays against the Celtics all series long.

Miami Heat win in 5

The Heat are going to take this series in five games. This result will have nothing to do with the talent on their roster; the Celtics have a much stronger argument for having the more talented team. The Heat winning in five will purely come down to will and determination, and pride as a team. Nobody has played like a more collective unit than the Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs; the entire roster looks like they are on the same page, and every player is willing to do what it takes to win. On the opposite sidelines, the Celtics have looked disjointed and dysfunctional multiple times in both rounds. Talent is what fueled the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, but relying on talent will not be enough against this Heat squad.

Winning the series in five games would be utter dominance, but the Heat’s mental fortitude will make it happen. It will not be long before the Heat establish their will in Game 1, which will continue for the rest of this series. It will simply be too overwhelming for a Celtics squad that has just been too inconsistent in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals after a dominating 4-1 victory over the Boston Celtics in the ECF.