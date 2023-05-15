Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat are moving on to the 2023 Eastern Conference amid an improbable postseason run. From starting in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, to knocking off the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks and higher-seeded New York Knicks, the Heat now await the Boston Celtics in a fairytale stretch. Albeit the below average regular season, the playoff success is not that surprising given the presence of Jimmy Butler. Butler has denied the existence of “Playoff” Jimmy, but his play this playoffs is the primary reason the Heat find themselves where they are. He had a strong regular season, but has been on an absolute tear in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Through two rounds, Jimmy Butler is averaging 31.1 points per game, 13 higher than anybody else on the roster. He is adding 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, while shooting an efficient 52.7% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line. These numbers are good enough to put him with the best in the league this postseason, and sets him up with an elite matchup against Jayson Tatum. Overall, the series will come down to the battle between these two stars. Nevertheless, the Heat come in having played better basketball as a team, and should be as confident as can be that they can advance to the NBA Finals.

In general, there are many reasons to believe the Heat will beat the Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. However, there are three reasons in particular why they will and advance to the NBA Finals. Without further ado, here they are.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

*Stats via ESPN

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s aforementioned stat-line is obviously going to be monitored in the next round. However, the numbers that Butler will post onto the scoreboard actually have nothing to do with why he will help the Heat beat the Celtics. The primary reason Butler will propel his team into the NBA Finals is his mentality. Butler has shown time and again in the postseason that he brings a killer mindset, and is willing to put a team on his back on both ends of the floor that most players wouldn’t be able to do. Against a Celtics team that has already shown mental weakness in this postseason, Butler will thrive.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In both rounds so far, the Celtics have had multiple games where they looked disinterested, lackluster, and simply put forth a poor effort. This is not a recipe for success against a guy like Jimmy Butler. Butler will not only challenge his opponents physically, but mentally as well. He continues to prove he will work harder than anyone and will never let up regardless of the level of game he is in. The Celtics on the other hand, have played games this postseason where they look less than excited to be on the court together. Butler is going to take advantage of this all series long, and it will be a big reason the Heat win the series.

Boston Celtics’ Inconsistency

It has already been mentioned, but the Celtics have been too inconsistent in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to be considered true NBA Finals contenders. They barely made it through the Philadelphia 76ers after multiple rough showings that included two losses at home. Not to mention, this inconsistency starts at the top of the totem pole in Jayson Tatum. His 51-point performance in Game 7 will due wonders in redirecting attention away from his 5/21 display in Game 6, and his absolute dud in a Game 5 blowout loss. Against a much tougher-minded Heat team, this inconsistency will kill the Celtics.

Inconsistency on the Celtics does not just exist amongst the players, but extends to the coaching staff as well. Joe Mazzulla has had multiple timeout snafus in the postseason, and has been leading an offense that has become stagnant throughout both series. Facing Erik Spoelstra, one of the all-time great coaches, this will be a huge factor; Mazzulla is stepping into a coaching arena that he might not belong to. The Celtics need to be a more consistent ball club in all facets to beat the Heat, a change that won’t happen this quickly.

Heat Championship players

Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, and Udonis Haslem have all been on championship winning teams and are ready to earn another one. The experience they have will be key as the Heat get deeper into the postseason, as they will be able to remind the guys who have not been here before what it takes. From preparation to mindset, the veterans on this Heat roster will keep the entire team in check, not to mention the championship presence of Erik Spoelstra. The Celtics don’t have that championship experience to rely upon, and it will be glaring in this series.

Celtics stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown are certainly good enough to push the Celtics through to the NBA Finals as they did last season; the Heat look like they are a team of destiny built on a foundation of Finals experience, and will be too tall a task for the Celtics. The veterans, Spoelstra, and the Swiss army knife that is Jimmy Butler make the Heat the better option to pick to win the Eastern Conference Finals. Another strong season for the Celtics will end in disappointment as the Heat will advance through to the NBA Finals.